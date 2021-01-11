Histology & Cytology Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2026

Histology & Cytology Industry

the Global Histology & Cytology market is expected to grow from $8.95 billion in 2016 to reach $22.25 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 13.9%. Rapidly increasing incidence of cancer due to the environmental & lifestyle changes, rising standardization of pathology laboratories, scientific advancements in the cell, tissue studies and rising awareness about screening of cancer are likely to drive the market. Furthermore, uninterrupted R&D and arising acceptance of cytological tests are expected to be the vital reasons for the market growth.

On the basis of examination, cytology segment leads the histology & cytology market globally with the biggest market share. Cytology studies about the cell that carries on with the function, chemistry and structure of the examined cells. High particularity, adequate sensitiveness, and low cost are the advantages coupled with cytology segment. Thus, intensity of tests performed was high. Breast screening and cervix are the major applications of cytology. There is a big patient pool and handiness of products for the cervical cancer screening. Also, increasing investments by the key players for the advancement of tests is likely to increase demand for cervical cancer screening.

North America grabbed the top position in the global histology & cytology market. Decent coverage for diagnosis & treatment, government initiatives for the execution of high quality tone screening and accessibility of well-equipped diagnostic clinics are the factors responsible for the dominance of this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, growing cancer incidence and rising awareness about cancer screening in emerging economies such as India, China and Singapore are likely to drive the Asia Pacific histology & cytology market.

Some of the key players in Global Histology & Cytology market include – Abbott Laboratories, Dickinson and Company, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Trivitron Healthcare, Life Technologies Corporation, Hologic, Inc and Merck KGaA.

Examinations Covered:

• Histology

• Cytology

Type of Tests Covered:

• Flow Cytometry

• Microscopy Methods

• Molecular Genetic Methods

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.2 Dickinson and Company

9.3 Sysmex Corporation

9.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

9.5 Danaher

9.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

9.7 Trivitron Healthcare

9.8 Life Technologies Corporation

9.9 Hologic, Inc

9.10 Merck KGaA

