Electronic Discovery Market Global Size, Share Analysis, Growth Dynamics, Key Competitors, and Industry Forecast to 2026

Electronic Discovery Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Electronic Discovery -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

The Global Electronic Discovery market is expected to grow from $9.89 billion in 2016 to reach $39.55 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 21.8%. Electronic discovery is the process of collecting, preserving, processing and producing information in an electronic data form which it is used as an evidence in government investigations. Factors such as improvements in digital technologies, rising number of litigations are favouring the market. In addition, lack of awareness about eDiscovery, huge cost required to implement eDiscovery services and solutions are some of the factors hindering the market. Growing demand for predictive coding, rising uses of social media websites are driving the growth during the forecast period.

The demand for data processing solutions is growing rapidly due to lower maintenance costs of the documents and data production is increasing across the world. Depending on the deployment type, off-premise segment is leading the market with the highest growth rate owing to increasing cloud computing and rising volume of digitally stored data.

North America is leading the electronic discovery market owing to increasing demand for eDiscovery solutions across government, regulatory agencies, small, mid and large-sized enterprises and also in civil litigations. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global Electronic Discovery market include – Accessdata, Catalyst Repository Systems Inc, Dell EMC, Epiq Systems, Inc, Exterro, Inc, FTI Consulting Inc, Guidance Software Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Integreon Managed Solutions, Inc, kCura LLC, Navigant Consulting, Nuix Pty Ltd, Symantec Corporation, Xerox Corporation and ZyLAB Technologies.

Industry Verticals Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Defense Forces

• Energy and Utilities

• Government

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Legal Sector

• Media and Entertainment

• Transportation and Logistics

• Travel and Hospitality

• Other Industry Verticals

Solutions Covered:

• Data Processing

• Data Production

• Early Case Assessment

• Legal Hold

• Technology Assisted Review

Service Types Covered:

• Consulting

• Implementation

• Managed Services

• Training and Support

Deployment Types Covered:

• Software

o Cloud

o On-Premises

• Solution

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

