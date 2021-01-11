Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market 2021 Key players, Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Industry

Description

The Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration market is expected to grow from $25.98 billion in 2016 to reach $105.26 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 22.12%. Some of the factors favouring the market growth are increasing demand for green manufacturing in the automotive industry, strict government regulations and rising need for alternative fuel vehicles. However, huge cost of vehicles and current battery technology of electric vehicles are hindering the market growth. Reducing greenhouse emission and improvements in automotive technologies are some of the major opportunities during the forecast period.

Energy harvesting is the process of extracting and storing energies from external sources such as wind energy, thermal energy, solar power, and kinetic energy for future use. This energy is stored in batteries and capacitors for autonomous operations. Hybrid electric vehicles have acquired the highest market share and the growth of these vehicles is attributed to greater fuel efficiency.

Europe is dominating the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market followed by Asia Pacific with the advancements in new technologies. ZF TRW is one of the leading companies which have introduced integrated braking system (IBS) which is capable of providing advanced safety to the vehicles. Continental AG is leading the automotive market with innovative technologies.

Some of the key players in global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration market include – Continental AG, Faurecia SA, Ricardo PLC, Delphi Automotive PLC, Torotrak PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Gentherm Incorporated, Tenneco Inc, ZF Group, Panasonic and ZF TRW.

Energy Types Covered:

• Thermal Energy

• Kinetic Energy

• Solar Energy

• Other Energy Types

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Pure Electric

Heat Recovery System Types Covered:

• Turbocharger

• Regenerative Braking System

• Exhaust Gas Recirculation System

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

