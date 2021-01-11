IoT Device Management 2020 Growth Strategies, Recent Trends, Size, Business Perception to 2026

IoT Device Management Industry

Description

the Global IoT Device Management market is expected to grow from $461.24 million in 2016 to reach $3,125.68 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 31.4%. Some of the factors propelling the market growth include growing acceptance of device and vendor agnostic platforms, rising demand for converged device management platform and expansion of intelligent connected devices. However, privacy issues and lack of uniform IoT standards required for interoperability are restricting the market.

The demand for IoT devices have acquired largest market share in small and medium-sized enterprises as these devices helps in making efficient decisions in business areas. By deployment model, public cloud is leading the market with the highest CAGR and the growth can be attributed as many enterprises are adopting public cloud system which reduces the cost of data storage. Based on services, integration services is one of the fastest growing segments due to the rising number of protocols and connectivity technologies.

North America is dominating the global market due to government’s support in implementing new technologies in IoT security and analytics. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region and the growth in this region can be mainly attributed to rising investments of governments in IoT initiatives.

Some of the key players in global IoT Device Management market include – Enhanced, Telecommunications Inc., Aeris, Telit Communications PLC, Advantech Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Amplia Soluciones S.L., Xively, Cumulocity GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Zentri, International Business Machines Corporation, Smith Micro Software, Inc., PTC Incorporation and Wind River.

Applications Covered:

• Connected Health

• Connected Logistics

• Smart Home

• Smart Manufacturing

• Smart Retail

• Smart Transportation

• Smart Utilities

• Other Applications

Services Covered:

• Professional Services

o Consulting Services

o Integration Services

o Support and Maintenance

• Managed Services

Deployment Models Covered:

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

Solutions Covered:

• Data Management

• Network Bandwidth Management

• Real-Time Streaming Analytics

• Remote Monitoring

• Security Solutions

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

