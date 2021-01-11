Microdisplay Market 2020 Key Competitors Analysis with Recent Trends, Size, Industry Share and Regional Forecast to 2026

Microdisplay Industry

The Global Microdisplay market is expected to grow from $1.12 billion in 2016 to reach $4.56 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 22.2%. Growing microdisplays applications and increasing acceptance of portable devices like HUDs and HMDs are some of the factors propelling the market. Adding to this, developing microdisplay technologies, rising demand for high-resolution microdisplays are some key opportunities boosting the market growth. On the contrary, less picture quality, high cost and poor performance at high temperature are some major restraints hampering the market.

By application, industrial and enterprise application is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing acceptance of AR glasses for on-the-job training to field workers, field repair services, warehouse management, designing prototype, maintenance and inspection, transportation & freight loading and operations & assembly.

By geography, North America holds the maximum revenue and is expected to grab the top position during the forecast period. Adoption of microdisplay and latest technological advancements made North America to grab the top position. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for the microdisplay market during the forecast period. Huge consumer market in China & India and the presence of OEMs are the key factors driving the microdisplay market in the region.

Some of the key players in global Microdisplay market include

Sony Corporation, Japan, Display Inc., IAE Opto-Electronics Co., Ltd., HOLOEYE Photonics AG, Himax Technologies, Inc., eMagin Corporation, Dresden Microdisplay GmbH, AU Optronics Corporation, Raontech, Microvision Inc., Microtips Technology, LLC, MICROOLED, LG Display Co. Ltd., Kopin Corporation, Jasper Display Corp., Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Wisechip Semiconductor Inc., Universal Display Corporation, Syndiant., Seiko Epson Corporation .

Technologies Covered:

• Digital light processing (DLP)

• Liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS)

• Liquid crystal display (LCD)

• Organic light-emitting diode (OLED)

Applications Covered:

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Consumer

• Education

• Commercial

• Industrial and Enterprise

• Automotive

• Medical

• Other Applications

Resolutions Covered:

• 1920×1080

Products Covered:

• Projection Devices

o Data Projectors

o Pico-Projectors

• NTE Display Devices

o Head Mounted Display

§ VR Headsets

§ AR Smart Glass

o Head Up Display

o Electronic Viewfinders

• Other Products

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

