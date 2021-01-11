Alabama Vs Ohio State: CFP National Championship Schedule, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds, Betting Line

How to watch No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State battle for the 2021 CFP National Championship.

It’s only fitting that, in this upside season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rose Bowl champion Crimson Tide and Sugar Bowl champion Buckeyes should meet in Miami to decides the sport’s national champion. Apart from the peculiarities of Monday’s meeting, however, there are plenty of storylines to watch in the final game of the year.

First and foremost is the reported COVID-19 outbreak in Ohio State’s locker room. The Buckeyes were already without 16 players in their Sugar Bowl romp over the Tigers, but it’s uncertain how many — if any — players must miss the game against Alabama. That’s assuming, of course, the game isn’t postponed to a later date.

Otherwise, it seems as if the big question regarding Monday’s national title game is which of the two offenses can outperform the other. Justin Fields is sporting what appears to be bruised ribs, at least, from a targeting hit by Clemson linebacker James Skalski. The advent of Trey Sermon, who has a combined 589 yards from scrimmage in his last two outings, certainly helps the Buckeyes’ title game hopes.

Then there’s Alabama, whose offense features a potent triumvirate of quarterback Mac Jones, receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris. That combo is fearsome enough as is, but there are rumors receiver Jaylen Waddle, who broke his ankle in the Tennessee game, can return to play as well.

With that, here’s everything you need to watch Alabama vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game, including TV channel, kickoff time, location and updated betting odds.

What channel is Alabama vs. Ohio State on tonight?

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Ohio State will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will serve as play-by-play announcer and analyst, respectively, while Maria Taylor will work the sideline. Holly Rowe, who was also scheduled to work the game, is no longer able after testing positive for COVID-19.

In addition to the main broadcast on ESPN, viewers have a few alternative options to watch the CFP championship game via ESPN’s “Megacast.”

What time does the college football championship game start?

Date: Monday, Jan. 11

Monday, Jan. 11 Time: 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Ohio State is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 11.

Where is the CFP national championship 2020?

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

The 2020 CFP national championship is in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. This will be the first time the site, normally host to the Miami Dolphins, Miami Hurricanes and the Orange Bowl, will host the College Football Playoff national championship game. This will also be the first time since 2012 — when it was called Sun Life Stadium — that it has hosted the national championship game.

Below are all the future dates and sites for ensuing CFP national title games:

Date Site 2021 Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) 2022 SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.) 2023 NRG Stadium (Houston)

Alabama vs. Ohio State odds to win 2020 national championship

Alabama opened as a seven-point favorite over Ohio State, with the spread growing to an eight-point advantage for the Tide just a few days before the game. This comes after No. 3 Ohio State scored an outright upset of Clemson (-7) in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game. Alabama, a 19-point favorite over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, failed to cover in a 31-14 win.

College Football Playoff history, past winners

Date Winning team Losing team Score Location Jan. 12, 2015 Ohio State Oregon 42-20 Arlington, Texas Jan. 11, 2016 Alabama Clemson 45-40 Glendale, Ariz. Jan. 9, 2017 Clemson Alabama 35-31 Tampa, Fla. Jan. 8, 2018 Alabama Georgia 26-23 Atlanta Jan. 7, 2019 Clemson Alabama 44-16 Santa Clara, Calif. Jan. 13, 2020 LSU Clemson 42-25 New Orleans, Louisiana Jan. 11, 2021 TBD TBD TBD Miami Gardens, Fla.

