Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Growth Dynamics, 2021 Share Value, Size, Business Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2026

Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market is accounted for $499.8 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $799.9 million by 2023. Factors influencing the market growth are rise in Genetically Modified (GM) crop, development of biofuel and biopesticides, presence of biopharmaceuticals pipeline and production of various therapeutic proteins. Lack of government funding for research and development in emerging economies, risks involved in usage of genetically modified food and regulatory & ethical challenges associated with gene therapy are hampering the market growth.

Based on component, the Expression systems are used for the production of protein from recombinant DNA molecules. Majorly used expression systems are mammalian, bacterial, insects, and yeast. Development of cell lines such as HEK293 and Chinese Hamster Ovarian (CHO) has contributed to the significant share of mammalian expression system. Further, , ongoing research to explore the prospective of plant as expression system are expected to underpin the adoption of plans expression system for Genetically Modified product development in the future. Furthermore, more than 3000 scientific studies have been carried out to assess the GM products safety in context to its impact on human health and environment.

Based on application, Agricultural plants are one of the most frequently cited cases of genetically modified organisms. Some benefits of genetic engineering in agriculture are increased crop yields, reduces cost for food or drug production, limited need for pesticides, enhanced nutrient composition and food quality, resistance to pests and disease, with enormous food security, and medical benefits. The advantage of recombinant DNA technology is that new combinations of genes are determined in the forefront. GE has also been used against crop pathogens. One of the first and most successful genetically modified crops was a papaya with resistance to ringspot virus. Another example includes the development of bananas resistant to wilt in Uganda.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2448291-recombinant-dna-rdna-technology-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

North America accounted for the maximum share of the market which attributes to a affluent number of biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies are situated in the U.S. In July 2017, U.S witnessed the 1st FDA approval for gene therapy treatment. The treatment was developed for leukemia disorder, in conjugation between the University of Pennsylvania and Novartis Corp. This, in turn, furtherance the enact of rDNA techniques in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. Clinical trials in Asian countries such as India and China are less expensive compared to other regions which made migration of several biopharmaceutical developers towards this region.

Some of the key players in Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Monsanto Company, Amgen Inc, Biocon, Biogen, Eli Lilly and Company, GenScript, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Horizon Discovery Group PLC, Merck & Co, New England Biolabs., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc and Profacgen.

Components Covered:

• Cloning Vector

o Phage

o Bacterial Artificial Chromosome (BAC)

o Human Artificial Chromosome (HAC)

o Yeast Artificial Chromosome (YAC)

o Cosmid

o Plasmid

• Expression System

o Baculovirus/Insect

o Bacteria

o Mammalian

o Yeast

o Other Expression System

Products Covered:

• Non-medical

o Specialty Chemicals

o Biotech Crops

o Other Non-Medical Technology

• Medical

o Human Protein

o Therapeutic Agent

o Vaccine

Applications Covered:

• Health & Disease

o Human

o Animal

• Food & Agriculture

• Environment

• Other Applications

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2448291-recombinant-dna-rdna-technology-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

End Users Covered:

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotech Entities

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2448291

Continued…

Contact US:

Wiseguy Research Consultants

[email protected]

[email protected]

+442035002763

+6282580070

About the Author :

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available. We also provide COTS (Commercial off the Shelf) business sector reports as custom exploration agreeing your particular needs.

https://thedailychronicle.in/