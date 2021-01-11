Transparent Caching Market Latest Advancements and Business Opportunities 2023

The need for high bandwidth and need for reducing infrastructural costs is driving demand for fiber optic cables in the current market scenario. Additionally, large-scale adoption transparent caching among internet service providers is fuelling the market growth. However, the security constraints of the same are hindering the market growth.

There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to show high growth rate in the forecast period. Increasing demand for high bandwidth and rising subscriber’s demand for superior Quality of experience (QoE) in developing countries are driving the market in this region.

On the other hand, Europe, the Middle East & Africa is expected to show a decent growth considering the transparent caching market. The proliferation of the internet service providers with content delivery network (CDN) providers is driving the market in this region. However, the North America region is expected to register a significant market share throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the internet and growing trend for online video content are driving the market in this region. Also, the adoption of transparent caching in North America is booming which is affecting the growth of the market in the region.

Key players

Some of the key players in the global transparent caching market are Cisco Systems, Inc. ( U.S.), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Google Inc.(U.S.), Qwilt (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Ara Networks (South Korea), SuperLumin Networks LLC (U.S.), Kollective Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Brocade Communications System, Inc. (U.S.).

Some of the key innovators are Level 3 Communications, LLC (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), MARA Systems GmbH (Germany), NTT Communications (Japan), PacNet Services (Canada), SwiftServe (Singapore), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Allot Communications (Israel) and many others.

