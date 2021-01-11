Messaging Security Market Size 2020 | Top Manufacturers, Growth Overview, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends and Forecast 2026

Messaging Security Industry

The Global Messaging Security market is expected to grow from $1.76 billion in 2016 to reach $5.39 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 17.3%. Factors such as growing acceptance of Virtual Appliance-Based and Cloud-Based solutions, rising need among customers for integrated solutions to secure confidential information are favouring the market. On the other hand, expensive cost of advanced messaging security solutions is one of the major factor restricting the market growth.

Email protection solutions are one of the fastest growing segments as these solutions helps in securing critical information. Many industries are shifting towards cloud deployment solutions due to the increase of attacks in on-premise applications and also these solutions reduces the operational costs and thus the demand for cloud deployment is growing rapidly. In addition, organisations are adopting cloud-based solutions as it costs less and provides with advanced user-interface.

North America is leading the market with the highest CAGR followed by Asia Pacific due to the increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and cloud solutions among various industries to rise their spending on security solutions.

Some of the key players in global Messaging Security market include

Proofpoint, Inc, Sophos Ltd, Mcafee, LLC, F-Secure Corporation, Trustwave Holdings, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Mimecast Limited, Cisco Systems Inc, Barracuda Networks Inc , Clearswift Group, Trend Micro Incorporated, Forcepoint, Symantec Corporation, Adaptive Mobile Security Limited, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd and Google Inc.

Solutions Covered:

• Data Loss Prevention

• Antispam and Antimalware

• Email Encryption

• Content Filtering

• Information Protection and Control

• Web Filtering

• Pattern-based anti-spam

• Block/Allow List Anti-spam

• Zero-Hour Malware Protection

• IP-Reputation Anti-spam

• Smart Defence Email IPS

• Mail Antivirus

Mode of Communications Covered:

• Instant Messaging

• Email Messaging

End Users Covered:

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Education

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Other End Users

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Deployment Modes Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Components covered:

• Services

• Solutions

Product Types Covered:

• Email Protection

• Messaging Gateway

• Anti-virus

Message Types Covered:

• Enterprise Messaging

• Wireless Messaging

• Public Messaging

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2448283

