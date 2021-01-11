Global Food Safety Testing Market 2020: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2026 Forecasts

Global Food Safety Testing Industry

Latest Report on Food Safety Testing Market Global Analysis & 2024 Forecast Research Study

Food Safety Testing Market is predicted to be near US$ 7 Billion by the end of year 2024. When we discuss food safety it is a worldwide concern which encourages a wide range of zones of day by day life. During the time the effects, seriousness and kinds of foodborne sicknesses have changed are as yet differing crosswise over countries and communities.

Around the world, Foodborne diseases like non-typhoidal Salmonella are the public health concern in developed as well as developing countries. Apart from non-typhoidal Salmonella other diseases like typhoid fever, Cholera which is caused by pathogenic E.coli is more prominent and common disease in less developed nations. If we talk about developed nations the Campylobacter is an important pathogen.

report titled “Food Safety Testing Market, Volume, Forecast & Global Analysis, By Contaminants (Pathogen [Salmonella, Listeria, E.Coli, Campylobacter, Others], GMO, Allergens, Agriculture Chemicals and Toxins), By Technology (Traditional Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics and Immunodiagnostics) By Regions (North America, Western Europe, Japan, China and Rest of World) & Companies (SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc (UK), Bureau Veritas SA (France), ALS Limited, TÜV SÜD, TÜV Nord Group, AsureQuality Ltd, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)” This report studies the global food safety testing market and volume in-depth and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and preventive factors, market and volume trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.

According to WHO, It stated that 1 in 10 people every year fall ill due to eating contaminated food as a result 420,000 people die each year, there is a higher risk for the children who are under 5 years of age. Around, 125,000 young children are dying due to foodborne illnesses each year.

Because of the impact of the foodborne diseases, Food safety refers to prevention of food becoming contaminated and as well as causing food poisoning. In general terms, Food Safety allude to preparing, handling and storing of the food in the best way to reduce the risk of foodborne diseases which impact on individuals becoming sick where as Food contamination allude to food which is tainted with other substance either chemically, biologically or physically.

Market Segmentation – By Contamination Technology/Method and Regions

Pathogen Testing has the Highest Market Share in Food Safety Testing Market

In contamination food safety testing market is categorized into pathogen as (Salmonella, Listeria, E. Coli, Campylobacter, Others) Agricultural chemicals, Allergens, GMO, Toxins etc.

Immunodiagnostics will be a Prevailing Technology in Future

In Technology/Method food safety testing market is categorized into Molecular Diagnostics, Immunodiagnostics and Traditional Microbiology.

North America and Western Europe Controls the Food Safety Market

In Regions Food Safety Testing Market is categorized into Western Europe, North America, China, Japan and Rest of World. Japan and China Contribution to Food Safety Testing Market is noteworthy.

This 161 page report with 108 Figures provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, market and volume trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.

The report have been analyzed from 2 major viewpoints and further studied by 3 different perspectives.

Global Food Safety Testing Market

Contaminants

• Regions

• Method/Technology

Global Food Safety Testing Volume

Contaminants

• Regions

• Method/Technology

Segmentation based by Contaminants

• Pathogen [Salmonella, Listeria, E. Coli, Campylobacter and Others]

• GMO

• Allergens

• Agriculture Chemicals

• Toxins

Segmentation based on Regions

• North America

• Western Europe

• Japan

• China

• Rest of the World

Segmentation based on Method / Technology Used

• Traditional Microbiology

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Immunodiagnostics

Companies – Overview, Food Safety Portfolios, Merger/Acquisition, Financial Insights

• SGS SA

• Eurofins Scientific

• Intertek Group plc (UK)

• Bureau Veritas SA (France)

• ALS Limited

• TÜV SÜD

• TÜV Nord Group

• AsureQuality Ltd

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

