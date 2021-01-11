Benzoates Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | FBC Industries, Emerald Performance Materials, Krg International

“

The report titled Global Benzoates Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Benzoates market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Benzoates market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Benzoates market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Benzoates market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Benzoates report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Benzoates report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Benzoates market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Benzoates market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Benzoates market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Benzoates market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Benzoates market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: FBC Industries, Emerald Performance Materials, Krg International, MBFERTS, ChemSol, LLC, Kalama, Berjé Inc, Moellhausen S.p.A., Jayshree Aromatics, LANXESS, Jiangsu BVCO, Hubei Greenhome, Wuhan Youjixinrong, Liaoning Huayi, Hongrun, Cofco, Tianjin Dongda, Changzhou Aohua, Dico, Wuhan Biet, Kingtron, Wuhan Sinocon, Ecod

Market Segmentation by Product: Potassium Benzoate

Sodium Benzoate

Organic Benzoates



Market Segmentation by Application: Food

Medicine

Cosmetics



The Benzoates Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Benzoates market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Benzoates market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Benzoates market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Benzoates industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Benzoates market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Benzoates market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Benzoates market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Benzoates Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Benzoates Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Potassium Benzoate

1.2.3 Sodium Benzoate

1.2.4 Organic Benzoates

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Benzoates Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Medicine

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Benzoates Production

2.1 Global Benzoates Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Benzoates Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Benzoates Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Benzoates Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Benzoates Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Benzoates Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Benzoates Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Benzoates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Benzoates Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Benzoates Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Benzoates Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Benzoates Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Benzoates Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Benzoates Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Benzoates Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Benzoates Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Benzoates Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Benzoates Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Benzoates Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Benzoates Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Benzoates Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Benzoates Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Benzoates Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Benzoates Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Benzoates Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Benzoates Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Benzoates Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Benzoates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Benzoates Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Benzoates Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Benzoates Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Benzoates Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Benzoates Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Benzoates Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Benzoates Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Benzoates Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Benzoates Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Benzoates Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Benzoates Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Benzoates Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Benzoates Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Benzoates Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Benzoates Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Benzoates Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Benzoates Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Benzoates Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Benzoates Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Benzoates Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Benzoates Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Benzoates Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Benzoates Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Benzoates Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Benzoates Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Benzoates Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Benzoates Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Benzoates Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Benzoates Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Benzoates Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Benzoates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Benzoates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Benzoates Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Benzoates Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Benzoates Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Benzoates Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Benzoates Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Benzoates Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Benzoates Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Benzoates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Benzoates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Benzoates Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Benzoates Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Benzoates Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Benzoates Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Benzoates Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Benzoates Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Benzoates Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Benzoates Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Benzoates Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Benzoates Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Benzoates Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Benzoates Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Benzoates Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Benzoates Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Benzoates Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Benzoates Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Benzoates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Benzoates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Benzoates Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Benzoates Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Benzoates Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Benzoates Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Benzoates Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Benzoates Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Benzoates Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Benzoates Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Benzoates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 FBC Industries

12.1.1 FBC Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 FBC Industries Overview

12.1.3 FBC Industries Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FBC Industries Benzoates Product Description

12.1.5 FBC Industries Related Developments

12.2 Emerald Performance Materials

12.2.1 Emerald Performance Materials Corporation Information

12.2.2 Emerald Performance Materials Overview

12.2.3 Emerald Performance Materials Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Emerald Performance Materials Benzoates Product Description

12.2.5 Emerald Performance Materials Related Developments

12.3 Krg International

12.3.1 Krg International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Krg International Overview

12.3.3 Krg International Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Krg International Benzoates Product Description

12.3.5 Krg International Related Developments

12.4 MBFERTS

12.4.1 MBFERTS Corporation Information

12.4.2 MBFERTS Overview

12.4.3 MBFERTS Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 MBFERTS Benzoates Product Description

12.4.5 MBFERTS Related Developments

12.5 ChemSol, LLC

12.5.1 ChemSol, LLC Corporation Information

12.5.2 ChemSol, LLC Overview

12.5.3 ChemSol, LLC Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ChemSol, LLC Benzoates Product Description

12.5.5 ChemSol, LLC Related Developments

12.6 Kalama

12.6.1 Kalama Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kalama Overview

12.6.3 Kalama Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kalama Benzoates Product Description

12.6.5 Kalama Related Developments

12.7 Berjé Inc

12.7.1 Berjé Inc Corporation Information

12.7.2 Berjé Inc Overview

12.7.3 Berjé Inc Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Berjé Inc Benzoates Product Description

12.7.5 Berjé Inc Related Developments

12.8 Moellhausen S.p.A.

12.8.1 Moellhausen S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Moellhausen S.p.A. Overview

12.8.3 Moellhausen S.p.A. Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Moellhausen S.p.A. Benzoates Product Description

12.8.5 Moellhausen S.p.A. Related Developments

12.9 Jayshree Aromatics

12.9.1 Jayshree Aromatics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jayshree Aromatics Overview

12.9.3 Jayshree Aromatics Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jayshree Aromatics Benzoates Product Description

12.9.5 Jayshree Aromatics Related Developments

12.10 LANXESS

12.10.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

12.10.2 LANXESS Overview

12.10.3 LANXESS Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LANXESS Benzoates Product Description

12.10.5 LANXESS Related Developments

12.11 Jiangsu BVCO

12.11.1 Jiangsu BVCO Corporation Information

12.11.2 Jiangsu BVCO Overview

12.11.3 Jiangsu BVCO Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Jiangsu BVCO Benzoates Product Description

12.11.5 Jiangsu BVCO Related Developments

12.12 Hubei Greenhome

12.12.1 Hubei Greenhome Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hubei Greenhome Overview

12.12.3 Hubei Greenhome Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hubei Greenhome Benzoates Product Description

12.12.5 Hubei Greenhome Related Developments

12.13 Wuhan Youjixinrong

12.13.1 Wuhan Youjixinrong Corporation Information

12.13.2 Wuhan Youjixinrong Overview

12.13.3 Wuhan Youjixinrong Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Wuhan Youjixinrong Benzoates Product Description

12.13.5 Wuhan Youjixinrong Related Developments

12.14 Liaoning Huayi

12.14.1 Liaoning Huayi Corporation Information

12.14.2 Liaoning Huayi Overview

12.14.3 Liaoning Huayi Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Liaoning Huayi Benzoates Product Description

12.14.5 Liaoning Huayi Related Developments

12.15 Hongrun

12.15.1 Hongrun Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hongrun Overview

12.15.3 Hongrun Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hongrun Benzoates Product Description

12.15.5 Hongrun Related Developments

12.16 Cofco

12.16.1 Cofco Corporation Information

12.16.2 Cofco Overview

12.16.3 Cofco Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Cofco Benzoates Product Description

12.16.5 Cofco Related Developments

12.17 Tianjin Dongda

12.17.1 Tianjin Dongda Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tianjin Dongda Overview

12.17.3 Tianjin Dongda Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tianjin Dongda Benzoates Product Description

12.17.5 Tianjin Dongda Related Developments

12.18 Changzhou Aohua

12.18.1 Changzhou Aohua Corporation Information

12.18.2 Changzhou Aohua Overview

12.18.3 Changzhou Aohua Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Changzhou Aohua Benzoates Product Description

12.18.5 Changzhou Aohua Related Developments

12.19 Dico

12.19.1 Dico Corporation Information

12.19.2 Dico Overview

12.19.3 Dico Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Dico Benzoates Product Description

12.19.5 Dico Related Developments

12.20 Wuhan Biet

12.20.1 Wuhan Biet Corporation Information

12.20.2 Wuhan Biet Overview

12.20.3 Wuhan Biet Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Wuhan Biet Benzoates Product Description

12.20.5 Wuhan Biet Related Developments

8.21 Kingtron

12.21.1 Kingtron Corporation Information

12.21.2 Kingtron Overview

12.21.3 Kingtron Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Kingtron Benzoates Product Description

12.21.5 Kingtron Related Developments

12.22 Wuhan Sinocon

12.22.1 Wuhan Sinocon Corporation Information

12.22.2 Wuhan Sinocon Overview

12.22.3 Wuhan Sinocon Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Wuhan Sinocon Benzoates Product Description

12.22.5 Wuhan Sinocon Related Developments

12.23 Ecod

12.23.1 Ecod Corporation Information

12.23.2 Ecod Overview

12.23.3 Ecod Benzoates Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Ecod Benzoates Product Description

12.23.5 Ecod Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Benzoates Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Benzoates Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Benzoates Production Mode & Process

13.4 Benzoates Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Benzoates Sales Channels

13.4.2 Benzoates Distributors

13.5 Benzoates Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Benzoates Industry Trends

14.2 Benzoates Market Drivers

14.3 Benzoates Market Challenges

14.4 Benzoates Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Benzoates Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

