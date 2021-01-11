Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Market Research Report Global Forecast till 2023

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, By Component (Software, Network, Hardware, FPGA, GPU, ASIC), by End-Users (Automotive, Retail, Manufacturing), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Overview

The popularity of e-commerce solutions is estimated to enhance the AI in Supply Chain Market 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A 37 % CAGR is projected to bolster the market in the coming period.

The need to include transparency in supply chain processes is estimated to define the AI in Supply Chain Market in the upcoming period. The mounting adoption of connected devices is predicted to open up new growth prospects for the market in the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7233

Segmental Analysis

The segmental evaluation of the AI in Supply Chain Market is segmented into technology, end-users, deployment, component, application, and region. Based on the component, the AI in Supply Chain Market is segmented into software and hardware. The hardware segment is additionally segmented into memory, processors, and network. The processor’s segment is further sub-segmented into GPU, CPU, FPGA, and ASIC. On the basis of technology, the AI in Supply Chain Market is segmented into context-aware computing, natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision. The deployment basis of segmenting the AI in Supply Chain Market is segmented into on-cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. Based on the applications, the AI in Supply Chain Market is segmented into warehouse management, supplier relationship management, supply chain planning, fleet management, logistics & shipping, risk management, among others. Based on the end-users, the AI in Supply Chain Market is segmented into food & beverage, automotive, retail, manufacturing, aerospace, consumer electronics, and others. Based on the region, the AI in Supply Chain Market is segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market finds that the North American region was the most important AI in Supply Chain Market in 2017, trailed by the regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, correspondingly. The technical progress, significantly developed infrastructure, and rising technical know-how in artificial intelligence technology are a few key factors motivating the incorporation of AI-based solutions in supply chain of the industries in the region. The US is the principal market in the region of North America. The increasing market of e-commerce and the escalating market development of the retail industry is on the rise due to demand for the accessibility to sophisticated solutions for logistics and warehouse management. The region of Asia-Pacific in the AI in supply chain market is anticipated to develop with the best mounting CAGR through the forecast period. The escalating market diffusion of E-commerce sustained by the rising trend of online purchase and creating network infrastructure & digital technology are some of the key factors motivating the market augmentation of the AI in supply chain in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The scope of development of the market shows a high growth potential that the market can achieve in the coming years. The strategic allocation and positioning of assets are expected to aid each competitor in the mart with their growth goals. The inducement of definite regulations introduced by the governments of several countries is estimated to enhance the profits that can be gained by the market. The availability of suitable means to build robust distribution channels is estimated to characterize the future expansion of the market in the forecast period. The stability of the economic state is expected to further lend to the favorable development in the global market strength. The improvement in research and development facilities and equipment is further projected to influence the growth of the market in the forecast period. The need to prepare for contingencies such as natural disasters, pandemics, and international trade wars is expected to allow the market a better capability to deal with the challenges.

The noticeable competitors in the market for AI in Supply Chain are Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Micron Technology, Amazon, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Logility, Inc., Samsung Electronics, and LLamasoft, Inc. among others.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/artificial-intelligence-in-supply-chain-market-7233

Read More:

http://crweworld.com/usa/co/cahone/localnews/tech/1723498/underwater-lighting-market-data-trends-upcoming-trends-growth-drivers-and-challenges-forecast-to-2025-sars-cov-2-covid-19-analysis

http://crweworld.com/usa/co/saguache/localnews/tech/1723503/emotion-detection-and-recognition-market-data-trends-growth-drivers-opportunities-and-forecast-analysis-to-forecast-year-2025-sars-cov-2-covid-19-analysis

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/