Cloud Database Market Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players and Forecast To 2023

Cloud Database Market Research Report, by Database (SQL and NoSQL), Model (Service and Deployment), Component (Software and Service), Organization Size (Large and small enterprise), End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, and others) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Scalability is considered to be a desirable possession of a system as it delivers enterprises with reliable and secured database services and solutions. Scalability increase the service velocity and enhances the elasticity of database services ensuring easily deployable data to businesses. Database scalability balances out a database to ensure that it can hold a large amount of data. Furthermore, owing to data scalability the database is able to handle heavy loads of continuously increasing data traffic. Hence, scalability is expected to be one of the factors fueling the growth of the cloud database market.

Key players

The prominent players in the cloud database market are Google Inc. (US), Amazon.com (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Salesforce.com Inc. (US), Rackspace Inc. (US), SAP AG (Germany), CenturyLink (US), and CSC (Computer Science Corporation) (US).

VMware Inc. (US), Verizon (US), and Dropbox (US) are among the other players in the market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of cloud database market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Implementation of IoT and increasing adoption of cloud-based services in North American countries such as the US and Canada is expected to dominate the cloud database market during the assessment period. Several investments and research and developments are taking place in the US owing to the increasing need for cloud database by the IT companies. This in turn ensures an enhanced cloud infrastructure coupled with the provision of network security for the cloud database users.

Increase in the adoption of security based applications in Asia-Pacific is expected to enhance the cloud database market. Hence, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to witness a significant growth in the market owing to the growing need for managed database solutions from the prominent IT companies investing in the European markets.

