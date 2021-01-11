Security as a Service Market |COVID-19 Impact, Demand, Industry Size, Top Players, Opportunities, Sales, Revenue and Regional Forecast till 2023

Security as a Service Market Research Report, Component (Solution and Service), Application Area (Network, Email, and Other Security), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, and Others) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Security as a service offers faster provisioning and best security for businesses and their clients; it enables continuous monitoring and prevention from loss of business data, along with vulnerability scanning. With the emergence of outsourcing security services and solutions, enterprises can focus on their core business which is one of the factors for the increasing adoption of security as a service by large enterprises.

Symantec Corporation, a provider for cyber-security solutions, unveiled a cloud-based network security solution enhanced with web isolation. The security solution offers complete endpoint protection which protects the devices of a companies employees anywhere at anytime. The web isolation feature allows web browsing without any risk of malware.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6709

Key players

The prominent players in the security as a service market are Symantec Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Panda Security (Spain), CipherCloud (US), Zscaler Inc. (US), Alert Logic Inc. (US), and Radware Ltd (Israel).

International Business Machines Corporation (US), Verizon (US), and SecureWorks (US) are among the other players in this market.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of security as a service market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Technological advancements and increasing adoption of cloud-based services in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to dominate the security as a service market over the forecast period. Leading providers of security as a service such as Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, and others are enhancing the technological architecture and providing network security to enterprises in the US and other North American countries. Increasing cyber-attacks and need for data protection in Asia-Pacific is expected to improve the company productivity and enable complete adoption of cloud-based security by large enterprise. China, Japan, and India have a vast customer base which is contributing to the growth of Asia-Pacific market in security as a service.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/security-as-a-service-market-6709

Read More:

http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894480/0/en/Vehicle-Pillar-Market-2019-Global-Trends-in-Growing-Industry-Sector-with-Analysis-by-Opportunities-for-Investors-and-Challenges-by-Forecast-Till-2023.html

http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/31/1894502/0/en/Reservoir-Analysis-Market-is-Grow-at-CAGR-of-4-13-by-Forecast-to-2023-Assets-to-MRFR.html

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/