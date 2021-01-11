Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales Market Report 2019

Summary
This report studies the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other regions (the Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) manufacturers covered in this report
Kuraray
Toray
Teijin
Bayer
Shandong Friendship
Wangkang Group
Asahi Kasei
Duksung
Daewon Chemical
Filwel
Kolon
San Fang Chemical
Nanya
Wenzhou Imitation Leather
Anhui Anli
Fujian Tianshou
Shandong Jinfeng
Yantai Wanhua
Shandong Tongda
Jiaxing Hexin
Xiefu new materials
Huafeng Group
Wenzhou Huanghe
Meisheng Industrial
Xiamen Hongxin
Fujian Huayang
Sanling
Hongdeli
Segment by Type
PVC
Normal PU
Microfiber PU
Ecological function PU
Segment by Application
Apparel & Accessories
Furnishing
Automotive
Sports Goods
Others
In view of regional level, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
ROW