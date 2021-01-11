Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Construction Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Scheduling Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Aconex Ltd
Procore
Oracle
Viewpoint
Odoo S.A
Buildertrend
CMiC
Sage
Co-construct
Jiansoft
e-Builder
Yonyou
MyCollab
Jonas Enterprise
Jinshisoft
Microsoft
Fieldwire
Glodon
RedTeam
eSUB
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Installed-PC Software
Installed-Mobile Software
Cloud-based Software
Market segment by Application, split into
General Contractors
Building Owners
Independent Construction Managers
Sub-Contractors
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Construction Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Scheduling Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.