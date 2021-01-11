Global Construction Scheduling Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Construction Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Scheduling Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas Enterprise

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

Glodon

RedTeam

eSUB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, split into

General Contractors

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-Contractors

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Construction Scheduling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Construction Scheduling Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Scheduling Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://thedailychronicle.in/