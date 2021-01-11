Global Temporary Labor Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Temporary Labor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Temporary Labor development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Adecco
Allegis Group
Kelly Services, Inc.
ManpowerGroup Inc.
Randstad N.V.
Hays plc
Robert Half International Inc.
Express Services, Inc.
Westaff
Persol Holdings Co. Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Unskilled
Clerical
Management
Skilled
Professional
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Manufacturing
BFSI
FMCG and retail
IT
Construction
Logistics and Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Temporary Labor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Temporary Labor development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Temporary Labor are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.