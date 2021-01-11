Diabetic Nephropathy Market 2021 Key Players, Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Research Report, Regional Segmentation and Forecast till 2023

Jan 06, 2021 (Heraldkeepers) — The global diabetic nephropathy market is growing at a rapid pace. The market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of this condition across the world, led by the rising cases of type 1 and 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, diabetic kidney disease, and other various chronic kidney conditions. Moreover, increasing numbers of geriatric populaces susceptible to diabetic nephropathy contribute to market growth significantly.

Additionally, the introduction of various breakthrough diagnostics and treatment procedures escalates the market growth to furthered height. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the valuation of the global diabetic nephropathy market is estimated to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the review period (2017 – 2023). Government initiatives to control and manage diabetic conditions act as a significant driving force behind the growth of the market.

Additional factors, such as the increasing demand for diagnostic tests such as urine & blood tests, kidney biopsy, and imaging tests such as MRI & CT scan, foster the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advances in diagnostic imaging, a significant increase in the medical device industry, and an increasing focus on early diagnosis of the disease influence market growth.

On the other hand, lack of accuracy of diagnostic tests for the diagnosis of diabetic nephropathy and the high cost of imaging devices are the major factors working as growth impeders for the market. Nevertheless, the availability of cutting-edge technologies and rising spending on healthcare and growing access to medication would aid in supporting the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market – Segments

The analysis has been segmented into five main dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Diagnosis: Urine Test, Blood Test, Imaging Tests (X-ray, CT, MRI, others), Renal Function Testing, Kidney Biopsy, and others.

By Treatment: Medications, Kidney Dialysis, Transplant, and others.

By Indication: Diabetes 1 and Diabetes 2.

By End-User: Hospital & Clinic, Research Institutes, Surgical Centers, and others.

By Regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market – Regional Analysis

North America leads the global diabetic nephropathy market. The largest market share attributes to the extensive use of diagnostic tests due to the rising emphasis on diagnosis & continuous monitoring of diabetes & high blood pressure. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of Type 1 & 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the region is pushing the growth of the market.

Besides, the presence of various major players, a large diabetic patient population, and a well-developed healthcare system in the region drive the diabetic nephropathy market in North America. The US accounts for the major share in the regional market heading with the massive funding for projects designed to improve diabetes care. The North American diabetic nephropathy market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the review period.

Europe commands the second-largest share in the global diabetic nephropathy market, mainly due to the rising prevalence of the condition. Besides, a huge population base of diabetic patients in the region propels the market growth. Increasing demand for diagnostics services and the growing emphasis on home diagnosis, especially for the geriatric population drives the regional market growth. Additionally, rising numbers of new players in the medical devices market are boosting the market growth and competition. Furthermore, a significant rise in R&D funding for the development of new technologies for diabetic nephropathy treatment acts as a major tailwind for the growth of the regional market.

The diabetic nephropathy market in the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly, mainly due to the increasing pool of diabetic patients and the aging population in the region. Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, kidney disease, obesity, diabetes, alongside the growing geriatric population acts as a major growth driver for the regional market. Besides, vast technological advances and rising numbers of healthcare facilities are fostering the regional market growth.

Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market – Competitive Landscape

Intensely competitive, the diabetic nephropathy market appears to be well-established with the presence of several notable players. To gain a larger competitive share in the market, players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and new technologies/product launches. Drug and medical device manufacturers adopt modern production techniques to ensure safety and convenience.

Market investments are interpreted as capacity expansion plans and intensive R&D to obtain vast growth opportunities. Players make substantial investments in developing a pipeline of innovative drugs to address unmet patient needs. The market is expected to witness intensified competition in the years to come due to the advent of drug product extensions, new products, and new applications of the products &services provided.

Major Players

Players active in the global diabetic nephropathy market include Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), Abbott (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), AbbVie Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), and Eli Lilly and Company (US), among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

March 05, 2020 — Kalytera Therapeutics Inc.(the US), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced the acquisition of an Israel-based clinical-stage company – Stero Biotechs, Ltd. Kalytera and Stero are into developing similar CBD pharmaceutical products. However, Stero’s CBD programs address much larger commercial markets.

Kalytera holds patents for the use of CBD in the prevention & treatment of an orphan disease – graft versus host disease (GVHD). Stero has issued patents covering the use of CBD for steroid sparing in over 130 different diseases and disorders, including IgA Nephropathy, which, in the aggregate, represents a multi-billion dollar commercial opportunity. Further, the addition of Stero’s portfolio of CBD pharmaceutical programs to Kalytera would position Kalytera among the leaders in CBD pharmaceutical development.

