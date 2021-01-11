Active Network Management Market |COVID-19 Impact, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis Forecast till 2023

Global Active Network Management Market Research Report: By Component (Software and Services), Organization Size, and Application (Power Generation, Power Grid and Transmission, Oil and Gas, and Water Treatment and Distribution)—Forecast till 2024

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) claims that the active network management market 2020, after having reached a valuation of USD 728.3 Million in 2019, can expand to a size of USD 1,583.4 Million by 2024-end. It is also estimated that the market advancement rate can be 16.8% between 2019 and 2024 (assessment period).

Top Boosters and Main Deterrents

Active network management’s use is increasing in a number of applications such as real-time monitoring, grid asset monitoring, automation, and more. ANM’s deployment is quite widespread among leading analytics solution providers, including General Electric, ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, and others, since they help adjust the sensors data as well as the power flow within the grids and the substations.

Active network management is finding applications across industries, as they help offer streamlined monitoring of power distribution in real-time from connected devices like storage devices, smaller energy generators, renewable generation, and others. Further, the market is positively influenced by the increasing ICT spending by the government across developed and developing areas around the world, including Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

The advancements in smart grids everywhere along with the rising use of renewable energy sources in the face of mounting environmental concerns are prompting smart grid vendors to widely deploy ANM solutions. But, the relatively lower awareness level about advanced smart grid solutions, especially in emerging countries can curb the market growth for ANM solutions in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

The study of the active network management industry comprises segments like component, organization size and application.

The various types of components considered are software as well as services. The highest contribution towards market growth will be from the software segment, while the fastest growth rate can be achieved by the services segment over the coming years.

The organization size-based segments are large enterprises and small and medium enterprises or SMEs. Out of these, the largest segment is presumed to belong to large enterprises, given the growing number of large enterprises across the global ANM market. However, the SMEs segment can record a higher growth rate compared to large enterprises between 2019 and 2024, since they are increasingly deploying ANM solutions to provide innovative and advanced services to their customers.

The applications of active network management are power grid and transmission, power generation, water treatment and distribution as well as oil and gas. The biggest share is anticipated to be owned by the power grid and transmission segment in the ANM market, while the highest CAGR is expected to be procured by the oil and gas segment in the years ahead.

Regional Insight

The geographic study of the active network management (ANM) market includes North America, Europe, APAC or Asia Pacific, and RoW or the rest of the world.

The North American market is mainly concentrated in countries like Canada, Mexico and the US. It is expected that North America can be the top-performing market for active network management in the approaching years, given the robust growth of the rugged power supply market. The substantial advancements in smart grid projects, surging use of IoT connected devices in the energy and utilities space and the mounting number of smart city projects increasingly adopting smart energy distribution strategies has led to the superlative market growth within the region.

With respect to market share, Europe can be the second-best market for active network management. The European market has been segmented into Germany, France, the UK, and more. Massive utilization of renewable energy sources paired with the sizeable investments by leading vendors to enhance the active network management offering to facilitate on time and low-cost data analysis induces significant growth of the ANM market in Europe. Germany is believed to be the highest revenue generating country in the regional market, while it is presumed that France can gain at the fastest speed during the forecast timeframe.

Out of all the regions, APAC is on track to become the fastest expanding market from 2019 to 2024, with the leading countries identified as India, Japan, China, to name a few. The fast expanding energy sector along with the surging deployment of modern smart grid solutions are touted to be the chief growth boosters in the regional market.

Developing countries in the South America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to perform well, in terms of deployment of ANM solutions, thanks to regions comprising the most number of natural oil repositories. These regions are also investing considerably in a variety of smart grid solutions to better manage the business processes, which works in favor of the ANM market.

Top Contenders

Top contenders responsible for the expansion of the active network management market size include Oracle Corporation (US), Schneider Electric (France), ZIV (Spain), GE (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), IBM Corporation (US), Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd (India), Smarter Grid Solutions (Scotland), Indra (Spain), Argand Solutions (UK), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Itron, Inc. (US), Camlin Ltd (Irelance), to list a few.

