Specialty Medical Chairs Market Trends By 2023, Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Outlook, Growth Prospects

Jan 06, 2021 (Heraldkeepers) — Specialty medical chairs are furniture used for examination, treatment, and rehabilitation purposes. These chairs are used by doctors to keep patients at ease as well as give a vantage point for accurate diagnosis. They can be manual or electric. The growth in the geriatric populace is one of the biggest factors triggering the demand for special medical chairs. The global specialty medical chairs market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) provides a granular analysis of the trends and segments with regional insights.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Outlook

The global specialty medical chairs market is projected to display 6.8% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). Rising number of patients requiring examination and diagnosis can spur the market demand. The surge in the geriatric populace is another major market driver. According to the National Institute on Aging in 2010, the population of people above 65 can reach 1.65 billion by 2050. This can provide plenty opportunities to medical equipment manufacturers.

Increasing cases of obesity and laparoscopy surgeries can propel the market demand considerably. Advances in healthcare have warranted the need for sophisticated healthcare equipment which can be used in rapid diagnosis and culminate in successful outcomes. The large volume of patients and introduction of automated chairs for the examination of new diseases can drive the global specialty medical chairs market. Home care is expected to provide plenty of opportunities to the market as evident with the Medicare policy which states that patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) can avail the same treatment at home as they do at hospitals.

But restricted access to such equipment can pose a challenge to the market growth.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Segmentation Analysis

Thespecialty medical chairs marketis segmented by product type and application.

By product type, it is segmented into examination chair, rehabilitation chair, and seating chair.

By application, it is segmented into extended medical units, hospitals, and others.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe are regions covered in the global specialty medical chairs market report.

The Americas is presumed to be the leading region in the market till 2023 due to rapid growth and abundance of opportunities in North America. Supportive regulations and launch of reimbursement policies which can favor the patient can drive the market growth. This is exemplified by Medicare policies which offer remuneration for specialty medical chairs, recliners, and wheelchairs. Emergence of ear, nose, and throat (ENT), ophthalmic, and dental clinics in the U.S. can induce the market demand considerably.

The European specialty medical chairs market is anticipated to experience massive growth owing to the rise of lifestyle diseases. The surge in total patient volume can lend a hand to the global market demand. On the other hand, the APAC region is estimated to exhibit a robust growth rate during the forecast period due to technological breakthroughs being implemented in hospital furniture. Need for cost-economical chairs in the region combined with increasing medical tourism in India and China are likely to induce market demand in the forthcoming years.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Competitive Outlook

A-DEC, Inc., Midmark Corp., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, DentalEZ, Inc., Topcon Medical Systems Inc., Forest Dental Products Inc., Danaher (KaVo Dental GmbH), Invacare Corporation, Hill Laboratories Company, Rehab Seating Systems Inc., PLANMECA OY, ACTIVEAID Inc., Dentsply Sirona, and others are some of the major players in the specialty medical chairs market.

Collaborations, partnerships, and novel product launches are strategies implemented by players to gain the upper hand from the competition. In 2016, Dentsply Sirona has invested close to USD 128.5 million to push innovation among products. This has led to the company acquiring a large market share.

