Directional Drilling Market Manufacturing Cost Structure, Competitive Strategies, In-depth Analysis and Industry Policies

Market Analysis

The global directional drilling market will develop at a 3.48% CAGR between 2017- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis.

Directional drilling market, simply put, is targeted drilling that includes attacking wells from different angles and also to better access oil & gas reserves. It uses various instruments like drill bits, 3D measuring devices, whip stocks, and mud motors. Directional drilling also helps in the boring of several wells with the same vertical bore that reduces the environmental effects of the process.

Various factors are propelling the global directional drilling market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include the growing demand for onshore exploration activities, rapid economic development across the globe, high accuracy of these methods, decreasing extraction costs, increased efficiency, greater profits, tapping of unexplored oil reserves, and increased production of shale gas.

On the contrary, contamination of groundwater reserves during leakages, the need for well-trained manpower and specialized equipment, high initial investment capital, and the current COVID-19 pandemic may deter the global directional drilling market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global directional drilling market based on services, well type, and application.

By application, the global directional drilling market is segmented into offshore and onshore. Of these, the onshore segment will lead the market over the forecast period as the onshore segment is witnessing an increase in new exploration activities along with more fields becoming mature.

By well type, the global directional drilling market is segmented into extended reach wells, multilateral wells, and horizontal wells. Of these, the horizontal wells will dominate the market over the forecast period for their significance in higher production rate as well as exposure of greater wellbore length.

By services, the global directional drilling market is segmented into motors, measurement while drilling (MWD), logging while drilling (LWD), and rotary steerable system. Of these, the LWD segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period for its perks in cost savings & acquiring the formation data.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global directional drilling market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Increasing directional and horizontal drilling activities in Canada and the US, presence of largest technically-recoverable shale gas reserves and presence of second-largest tight oil reserves, technological advances in hydraulic fracturing, low breakeven prices, new offshore projects and redevelopment of mature fields, recovering drilling activity, production of new oil wells, rapid growth in drilling activities, rise in several horizontal wells, and a large number of oil exploration actions are adding to the global directional drilling market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global directional drilling market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for rapid progress to develop better directional drilling techniques is adding to the global directional drilling market growth in the region. Germany and the United Kingdom have the utmost share in the market.

In the APAC region, the global directional drilling market is predicted to have healthy growth during the forecast period. Rising consumption of oil and gas is adding market growth.

In the MEA, the global directional drilling market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period for the presence of largest oil reserves in the globe, advances in drilling technologies, need for greater efficiency, high incomes, growing demand for fuel from budding nations and mounting exploration activities.

In Latin America, the global directional drilling market is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Gyrodata Incorporated (U.S.)

Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited (India)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (Canada)

Nabors Industries Ltd (Bermuda)

Halliburton Company (U.S.)

Schlumberger Ltd (U.S.)

Weatherford International Plc. (U.S.)

National Oilwell Varco (U.S.)

Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.)

