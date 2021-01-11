Subscriber Data Management Market |COVID-19 Impact, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis Forecast till 2023

Global Subscriber Data Management Market Research Report, By Solution (Policy Management, User Data Repository), Network Type (Mobile, Fixed), Organization (SME, Large Enterprise), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (HLR, HSS) — Forecast till 2023

Market Overview

According to Market Research Future, subscriber data management market is segmented into solution, network type, organization, deployment type, applications, and region.

Subscriber data management provides companies with a new way to integrate the subscriber data which helps them to optimize their operational expenses and provide customers a better experience. A proper and effective subscriber data management solution reduces operating expenses, provide the facility for the operators to own their data schema, and provide integrated view of subscribers across all services among others. These factors are expected to drive the growth of subscriber data management market in the coming years.

By solution, the market is segmented into user data repository, identity repository, equipment identity register, and network congestion analysis. Among these, the user data repository solution is expected to contribute the largest market share among all other solutions as user data repository turns isolated subscriber data into a unified data repository. Major players such as Ericsson provide user data consolidation (UDC), offering advantages such as flexibility with network function virtualization, ease of data monetization. Therefore, the user data repositories are expected to show growth among other solutions of subscriber data management.

By network type, the market is segmented into mobile and fixed line network type. Among these, the market is dominated by mobile network due to increasing number of mobile users as compared to fixed line network. However, many organizations still use fixed line network due to advantages such as higher bandwidth.

By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Among these the market is currently using cloud deployment model due to easy database integration which brings together mobile profile information, structured status & network configuration data, and open API-driven service innovation, helping operators in migrating subscribers to give personalized service experience. These factors also drive the growth of cloud-based subscriber data management market.

By organization, the market is sub-segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Large enterprises are dominating the market due to the presence of large number of subscriber base as compared to small & medium organizations. Whereas, small & medium organizations is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in coming years.

By application, the market is segmented into home location register, home subscriber server, proxy solution and revenue assurance. Among these applications, home subscriber servers are dominating the market as they support IMS entities that handle calls and sessions. It contains user profile, authentication of the user, and also provides information regarding the location of the user. Home subscriber server also supports multiple devices per subscriber, provides VoLTE authentication and authorization in IMS and pre-IMS domains, ensuring efficient management of subscriber databases.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world. North America market is expected to dominate the region as there exists a large number of subscriber data management service providers and early adopters of subscriber data management solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, due to a vast geographical area in which a number of subscribers are growing due to which need of subscriber data management is rising, which will drive the market in Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players

The prominent players in the subscriber data management solution provider are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US), Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Oracle Corporation (US), Amdocs Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), Computaris International Ltd ( UK), ZTE Corporation (China), Openwave Mobility Inc. (US), Procera Networks Inc. (US).

