Metal Packaging Market 2021 Business Strategies, Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis, Key Regions, by Regional Forecast to 2026

Jan 06, 2021 (Heraldkeepers) — The global metal packaging market 2020 is witnessing a decent growth rate from the last couple of years. The demand for metal packaging is estimated to be affected by the rising utilization of beverages and the need for aerosol cans. The worldwide metal packaging market is anticipated to value USD 150.69 billion by 2025 and expanding at a CAGR of 3.36% during the review period.

The increasing demand from the food and beverage markets seems to propel the general expansion of the packaging industry. The dearth of time and small family sizes are increasing the requirement for canned food & beverages, and hence, affecting the expansion in the metal packaging market at a global level. Development in packaging technology, which helps in providing metal cans with better functional and storage characteristics, has also been an important factor propelling the market expansion in the beverages’ end-use vertical. Metal packaging is broadly utilized in non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks. But the rise of the market may be obstructed by elements like environmental concerns about steel mining and increased material price.

The global metal packaging market has been divided on the basis of type, material, and application. On the basis of type, the market has been segregated into drums & barrels, cans, caps & closures and others. The cans vertical seized the maximum market share of the worldwide metal packaging market. It is among the most utilized package types, and they have become widely famous in emerging and developed nations during the past some years due to the high demand for beverages. It is produced in several sizes and shapes, and are specifically used for several products such as beverages, food, personal care, and households.

On the basis of material, the market has been segregated as steel and aluminum. The steel segment sized the maximum market share in the worldwide metal packaging market in the year 2018. The aluminum vertical has a large growth rate and is estimated to experience the maximum CAGR during the review tenure due to the large demand beer, beer, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks.

On the basis of application, the market has been divided into healthcare, food & beverages, chemical, personal care, and others. The food & beverages vertical acquired the maximum market share of the worldwide metal packaging market because of several properties of the metal. It increases the shelf life of food & beverage products and gives protects from oxygen, light, and bacteria.

Regional Market The worldwide metal packaging market has been segregated into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the world (RoW). North America acquired the maximum share in the global metal packaging market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific in the year 2018. North America had been the greatest market for metal packaging because of the fast-speed lifestyle resulting in convenience and easier packaging. The US players a key role in participating in the North American metal packaging market because of its larger dependency on canned and packaged foods and beverages. Asia-Pacific is the fastest expanding vertical, which exhibits huge growth opportunities for soft drink producers has been helping in expanding the metal packaging market. Key Players Ardagh Group (Ireland)

Crown Holdings Inc. (the US)

CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (US)

Ton YI Industrial Corporation (Taiwan)

Ball Corporation (US)

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

CAN-PACK SA (Poland).

BWAY Corporation (US)

Greif Inc. (US)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings (Japan)

Emballator Metal Group (Sweden)

Metal Packaging Europe (Belgium) Tables Of Contents 1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Metal Packaging Market, By Reactor Type

5 Global Metal Packaging Market, By Strategy

6 Global Metal Packaging Market, By Capacity

7 Regional Market Analysis

8 Competitive Analysis

9 List of Tables

