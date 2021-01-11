Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market 2021: Regional Analysis, Trend, Segmentation, Business Trends and Opportunities Forecast

Jan 06, 2021 (Heraldkeepers) — Modified atmospheric packaging (MAP) is a process of creating a barrier around fresh foods to extend its shelf life. It replaces the atmospheric air with a protective gas mixture. The use of this type of packaging is known to reduce the probability of rancidity, slows growth of bacteria and fungi, and maintains taste in food.

The global modified atmospheric packaging market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains an overview of the industry coupled with expectation of the food & beverages industry and consumers for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and its implications on food processing are explored in the report.

Market Scope

The global modified atmospheric packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the estimated period. The modification of atmospheric gases within the packaging to preserve the taste and aroma of foods is likely to drive market demand. High consumption of fast and processed foods by consumers can warrant its demand and fuel market growth over the forecast period. The restriction on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic had led to shopping of foods with longer shelf life and led to increased demand for foods packed with MAP technologies.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://www.slideshare.net/MRFR12/transfer-switch-market-analysis-scope-and-regional-forecast-2024

Segmentation

On the basis of the material, the market has been segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), and polyethylene (PE). Ethylene Vinyl alcohol had accounted for the largest share in the material segment of the global modified atmospheric packaging market. EVOH material offers excellent gas barrier properties while retaining good processing. EVOH bars oxygen and retains nitrogen and carbon dioxide used in the modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). This material also has a very high resistance to oils and preserves taste and aroma. On the other hand, polyethylene is also the most common plastic material used in daily life and can contribute to overall market revenue over the forecast period. Polyethylene is accepted as safe for contact with foods by FDA and health safety agencies around the world.

the market has been segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), and polyethylene (PE). Ethylene Vinyl alcohol had accounted for the largest share in the material segment of the global modified atmospheric packaging market. EVOH material offers excellent gas barrier properties while retaining good processing. EVOH bars oxygen and retains nitrogen and carbon dioxide used in the modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). This material also has a very high resistance to oils and preserves taste and aroma. On the other hand, polyethylene is also the most common plastic material used in daily life and can contribute to overall market revenue over the forecast period. Polyethylene is accepted as safe for contact with foods by FDA and health safety agencies around the world. On the basis of application, the global modified atmospheric packaging market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, convenience food, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, and others. Bakery & confectionery accounted for the largest share of the global modified atmospheric packaging market. Bakery products contain a large number of bread-based products. To increase the shelf life, bread-based products required a high proportion of carbon dioxide in packaging solutions. Hence, this will increase the adoption of this technology during the estimated period. Recently, Stewart Systems launched a bulk packaging system for buns with MAP for fast-food service restaurants. The air in the packaging is removed with a vacuum and the bag is filled with nitrogen gas for extending the life of buns by 21 days.

the global modified atmospheric packaging market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, convenience food, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, and others. Bakery & confectionery accounted for the largest share of the global modified atmospheric packaging market. Bakery products contain a large number of bread-based products. To increase the shelf life, bread-based products required a high proportion of carbon dioxide in packaging solutions. Hence, this will increase the adoption of this technology during the estimated period. Recently, Stewart Systems launched a bulk packaging system for buns with MAP for fast-food service restaurants. The air in the packaging is removed with a vacuum and the bag is filled with nitrogen gas for extending the life of buns by 21 days. On the basis of the gases, the market has been segmented into carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, and others. Carbon dioxide is the most important gas in food packaging under modified atmospheric packaging.

the market has been segmented into carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, and others. Carbon dioxide is the most important gas in food packaging under modified atmospheric packaging. ALSO READ:https://issuu.com/marketresearchfuture18/docs/transfer_20switch_20market

Regional Analysis

On the basis of the regions, the global modified atmospheric packaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). North America leads the global modified atmospheric packaging market. Increasing demand for wrapped food in this region is propelling the growth of the market. The U.S. holds the largest market share in the North American region. Increasing concerns about hygienic packaging also increased the demand for modified atmosphere packaging as it reduces contamination during handling.

Europe is accounted for the second largest share of the global MAP market and is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth during the forecast period. Germany is one of the top meat producers in EU. It also leads the European market in the production and export of pork and taken the second spot for beef production with a share of 15%. This has increased the need for proper packaging of meat, which can drive the growth of the modified atmospheric packaging market.

APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid growth in the packaging business. Expansion of the urban population and high disposable income levels can increase the demand for packaged food and beverages. Australia, China, India, Japan, and Indonesia are major contributors to the APAC market. China accounted for the largest share of the regional market due to rapid growth in urbanization and industrial development.

Competitive Outlook

Robert Reiser & Co. Inc.



Amcor Limited



Bemis Company Inc.



Linpac Packaging Limited



Coveris Holdings S.A.



Total Packaging Solutions



LLC



Ilapak Packaging Machinery



Sealed Air Corporation



Berry Plastics Corporation



Dansensor A/S



Linde AG



Hayssen Flexible Systems



Winpak Ltd.



CVP Systems Inc.



Praxair Inc.

Tables Of Content

1 Executive Summary



2 Research Methodologys



2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]