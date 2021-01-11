VOC Concentrator Market Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Highlights

The VOC concentrator refers to the activated zeolite or carbon adsorption system, are designed to capture and eliminate volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants from industrial exhaust systems. It consists of three phases, namely, adsorbing phase – to capture VOCs; desorbing phase – to heat VOCs; and thermal oxidation phase – to destroy VOCs. The VOC concentrator are used in those applications that require high air volume and low inlet concentration solvents.

VOC concentrators are extensively used in various applications including printing, electronics & semiconductors manufacturing, paint finishing, chemical processing to control the emission of VOCs. VOC concentrators used to collect and eliminate VOCs, which can form harmful compounds after reacting with nitrous oxide and other compounds in the atmosphere. Additionally, the rapid pace of industrialization especially in Asia-Pacific is also expected to increase the demand for VOC concentrators. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the manufacturing sector grew with a 6.6% CAGR from USD 2,208 billion in 2016 to USD 2,522 billion in 2018 in the region. Such factors are expected to drive the market for VOC concentrator during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the VOC concentrator is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominates the global VOC concentrator market. The increase in per capita income and demand for manufactured goods are expected to drive the VOC concentrator market in the region.

The US is one of the most industrialized countries in the world and hosts many manufacturing plants, which produce VOCs as by-products. Some of the major end users of VOC concentrators include paint finishing, printing, electronics manufacturing, and pharmaceutical. Additionally, the US Environment Protection Agency regulates VOC emissions through its 40 CFR 59 standard, which is common for both consumer and commercial products. Therefore, the increasing stringent regulations from the government are expected to drive the growth of the VOC concentrator market in the US during the forecast period

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global VOC concentrator market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a four-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global VOC concentrator market by adsorbent, application, and region.

Key Players

The major players in the global VOC concentrator market are Seibu Giken Co. Ltd. (Japan), Anguil Environmental (US), TKS Industrial Company (US), CECO Environmental (US), The CMM Group, LLC (US), Munters (Sweden), Filtrační technika (Czech Republic), Cycle Therm, LLC (US), Gulf Coast Environmental Systems (US), Condorchem Envitech (SpainShip and Shore Environmental, Inc (US), Catalytic Products International, Inc. (US), Tecam Group (Spain), Teledyne Technologies (US), and Sang Won Machinery Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

