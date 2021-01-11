Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Report- Forecast till 2023

Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market: By Deployment (Cloud, On Premise), End User (SMBs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecommunication) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Overview

Market Analysis In its research study, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that over the forecast period, the global market 2020 is expected to rise exponentially, achieving a significant market value of USD 14 Billion and a healthy CAGR of 28% over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

Two major factors driving market growth are rising demand for mobile apps and growing popularity of the mobile application development platform. Growing information about better application management on different platforms is also boosting market growth. The global mobile application development platform market for enterprises is expected to experience rapid growth over the forecast period. Increasing the proliferation of cloud-based technology is a significant factor driving market growth. In addition, growing demand for enterprise mobile application development platform market across various vertical industries such as healthcare, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and IT & Telecommunications is driving global market growth. Because of the dramatic decline in the usage of native applications and a significant move towards worldwide adoption of mobile apps, the market is expected to show tremendous growth in the future.

Segmental Analysis

The mobile application development platform market for global enterprises is segmented by implementation, end user, and vertical. The market is segmented into both cloud-based and on-premise based on deployment. The industry is segmented into small and medium-sized companies and large enterprises, based on end consumer. Small and medium-sized businesses along with large enterprises are rapidly embracing the platforms for mobile application creation to promote data sharing and help to accelerate the overall business processes. Whereas the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT, telecommunication and others based on vertical BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and IT and telecommunications further define the vertical group. BFSI segment, however, is expected to hold the biggest market share due to the growing demand for application development tools needed by banking services to build native applications.

Regional review

The global business regional overview was performed in four major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

North America was expected to account for the largest market share, while Europe is projected to rise at the fastest rate during the review period. Demand growth in North America is due to technological advancements and increased company acceptance of mobile devices through growing vertical divisions of industry. The U.S. and Canada dominate the North America market because of growing technical advancements and increasing penetration of the region’s mobile device platforms. The area also has a well-established network allowing for faster implementation of advanced technologies. However, the rising demand among companies for commercial mobile devices is driving the growth of the region’s enterprise mobile application development platform market.

During the forecast era, Asia Pacific is expected to experience a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR in the global enterprise mobile application development platform market as compared to other regions due to better application management on various platforms in the enterprises. The major factors responsible for the growth of the enterprise mobile application development platform market are the growing need for innovations and advancements in the technology.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are Adobe Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Salesforce., Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), MobileIron, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.), and IntellectSoft (U.S.).

