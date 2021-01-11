Boiler Combustion Chamber Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024

The global boiler combustion chamber market is expected to register 3.91% CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of boiler combustion chamber industry is the rising emission reduction targets, increase in focus on energy efficiency, and growing power generation capacity, globally.

A boiler combustion chamber is a part of an internal combustion engine, in which fuel is burned to generate power. It is the part of an engine, which is responsible for powering critical mechanisms to achieve maximum efficiency. The combustion chamber consists of a cylinder with a second small cylinder inside it, which is known as the liner. In a combustion chamber, fuel is supplied through feeding nozzles. Boiler combustion chambers are well suited for turbine engine applications.

Industry Segmentation

The global boiler combustion chamber market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented into tube combustion chamber, annular combustion chamber, and joint combustion chamber. The tube combustion chamber segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its increasing use in low pressure applications. The tube boiler combustion chambers are simple in construction and different types are vertical, locomotive, cornish, and cochran, among others.

On the basis of application, the global market has been classified into vehicles, aircraft & rocket, marine, and others. The vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market as these combustion chambers help move the piston of car engine up and down to create power and move the vehicle. The rising investments in the automobile industries are expected to drive the global boiler combustion chamber market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global boiler combustion chamber market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The growth of the boiler combustion chamber market in Asia-Pacific is driven by key factors such as increasing renewable power generation, investments in automobile sector, and rising gas-fired power generation. Countries such as China and India are likely to drive the boiler combustion chamber market in Asia-Pacific because of investments in the power sector and the increasing number of vehicles. Furthermore, factors such as increased power consumption, government mandates on energy efficiency, and rising contribution of renewable resources in the energy mix are driving the growth of the global boiler combustion chamber market in the region.

Top Players

The key players operating in the global boiler combustion chamber market are Rex Materials, Inc. (US), Yanmar (Japan), SAACKE GmbH (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Skipperseil (India), Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo), Trojan Energy Systems, Inc. (US), PMF Industries, Inc. (US), Design Integrated Technology, Inc. (US), and Grayd-A Metal Fabricators (US).

