Workforce Analytics Market |COVID-19 Impact, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis Forecast till 2023

Global Workforce Analytics Market, By Type (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On Premise, on cloud) By Organization Size (Large, SME’s) and By Industry (Banking, Insurance Government, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing).

Market Overview

The need to optimize the human capital of firms is boosting the workforce analytics market 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A revenue level of USD 1026 Million is predicted by the end of 2023 with the support of a 13 % CAGR in the forecast period.

The development of the work culture has led to the need to improve the handling of human resources, which is estimated to enhance the workforce analytics market share in the impending period. The development of diversity in the way workforce function is estimated further to improve the growth of the workforce analytics market.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental study of the workforce analytics market is segmented into deployment, organization size, type, industry vertical, and region. Based on the organization size, the workforce analytics market is segmented into large and SME’s. On the basis of type, the workforce analytics market is bifurcated into solutions and services. On the basis of deployment, the workforce analytics market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. On the basis of industry vertical, the workforce analytics market is segmented into insurance, retail, banking, logistics, healthcare, government, and manufacturing. Based on the Regions, the workforce analytics market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional review of the workforce analytics is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions. The North American region is principal the market in the workforce analytics majorly owing to the incidence of several vendors. Also, the boost in the initial adoption of cloud-based workforce analytics by the U.S and Canadian companies, coupled with the transfer towards software as a service in cloud-based workforce analytics is estimated to benefit market expansion. The European region and the Asia Pacific region follow the North American regional market. The augmentation in infrastructure and awareness of the advantages of workforce analytics through the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop the market all through the forecast period. The countries of India, China, and Japan have the top market share of the workforce analytics market in the APAC region. The swift economic development in the region, growing citizen affluence is playing a vital role in the expansion of this market.

Competitive Analysis

The investment in robotic elements in the supply chain is estimated to be seen in the future to reduce the impact of the human capital on the long term market expansion. The state of the market is extremely indecisive due to the effect of the macro factors operating in the global economy. The road to the resurgence of the market is estimated to be extensive and arduous due to the degree of the setbacks it has suffered. The prospects for growth in the market have to be carefully sought out and examined to ensure that they will ensure the favorable development of the market in the coming period. The competitors present in the market are recalibrating their market share to open up new areas of development in the market. The stress on enhancing the production potential and upgradation of the workforce are the top priorities to reinvigorate the development potential of the market in the coming period. The establishment of robust distribution channels is estimated to define the development of the market in the future.

The prominent contenders in the workforce analytics market are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (U.S.), Kronos Inc (U.S.), PeopleSreme Pty. Ltd (Australia), SAP SE (Germany), Aquire, Inc (U.S.), Tableau Software (U.S.), ADP LLC (U.S.), Tower Watson & Co (U.S.), Visier Inc (Canada), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Workday Inc (U.S.), WorkForce Software, LLC (U.S.), Genpact Ltd (Bermuda), IBM Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Industry Updates:

Apr 2020 analytic.li, a U.S. based firm, is now offering strategic workforce analytics cloud-based solutions to customers and autonomous members of the BDO Alliance USA, as an element of its Vendor Marketing Program. Analytic.li will tender these budding businesses and professional services firms express access to helping clients plan and carry out a strategy to boost efficiency and productivity and improve their people’s work knowledge.

