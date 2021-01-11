Smart Contracts Market |COVID-19 Impact, Research Report- Forecast till 2023

Global Smart Contracts Market, By Blockchain Platform (Bitcoin, Sidechains, NXT, Ethereum), By Technology (Ethereum, Rootstock (RSK), Namecoin, Ripple) By End – User (Banking, Government, Management, Supply Chain, Automobile, Real Estate, Insurance, and Healthcare).

Market Overview

The need to streamline processes by removing the middlemen is estimated to bolster the smart contract market 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A 32% CAGR is predicted to motivate the market income to 300 USD Million by the end of 2023.

The demand from government, organizations, and legal bodies is estimated to drive the development of the smart contract market trends. The augmented regulations in an agreement are estimated to increase the presence of the smart contract market. The digitized nature of smart contracts is estimated to guide the expansion of the smart contracts market in the impending period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental assessment of the smart contracts market is conducted on the basis of technology, end-users, blockchain platform, and region. Based on the blockchain platform, the smart contracts market is segmented into Sidechains, NXT, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. On the basis of technology, the smart contracts market is segmented into Rootstock (RSK), Ethereum, Ripple, Namecoin, and others. Based on the end-user, the smart contracts market is segmented into banking, supply chain, real estate, government, management, insurance, automobile, and healthcare. Based on the region, the smart contracts market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the smart contracts market includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the regions. The global smart contracts market is estimated to be led by the European region. However, the North American regional market is showing an essential augmentation in the forecast period. This development of the smart contract market is attributed to the majorly amplified adoption for digitization in nations such as China, the U.S, U.K, and Japan. The different dynamic and diversified global organizations, national organizations, and as well as new participants are forming an integral part of the competitive landscape in the smart contracts market.

Competitive Analysis

The state of the market is exceptionally indecisive due to the effect of the macro factors operating in the global economy. The road to the resurgence of the market is estimated to be extended and arduous. Due to the degree of the setback, it has suffered the market show a delayed growth rate. The prospects for growth in the market have to be carefully sought out and examined to ensure that they will ensure the favorable development of the market in the coming period. The competitors present in the market are recalibrating their market share to open up new areas of development in the market. The stress on enhancing the production potential and upgradation of the workforce are the top priorities to reinvigorate the development potential of the market in the coming period. The establishment of robust distribution channels is estimated to define the development of the market in the future. The investment in robotic elements in the supply chain is estimated to be seen in the future to reduce the impact of the human capital on the long term market expansion.

The notable contenders in the smart contracts market are Monetas (Switzerland), GoCoin Pte. Ltd (Singapore), Blockstream Corporation (U.S.), Coinbase, Inc (U.S.), Monax Industries Limited (U.K.), Bitfinex (Hong Kong), Coinify ApS (Denmark), Chain, Inc.(U.S.), BitPay, Inc (U.S.) and BlockCypher, Inc (U.S.).

Industry Updates:

Apr 2020 Tezos recently announced that they would use Chainlink oracles to help their smart contracts. The oracles used by Tezos will be used to develop its next-generation decentralized applications, as well as stablecoins. Tezos developers in two groups of Cryptonomic and Smart Chain Arena are estimated to show the way for integration and consequent implementation.

