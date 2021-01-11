Menthol Market 2021 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2025

Global Menthol Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Menthol Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Menthol market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5227.4 million by 2025, from USD 4367.8 million in 2019.

The Menthol market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Menthol are:

Agson Global

Swati Menthol & Allied Chem

Takasago

Symrise AG

Fengle Perfume

Nantong Menthol Factory

Bhagat Aromatics

Arora Aromatics

Tienyuan Chem

Nectar Lifesciences

Xiangsheng Perfume

Mentha & Allied Products

KM Chemicals

Vinayak

BASF

Great Nation Essential Oils

Silverline Chemicals

Neeru Enterprises

Ifan Chem

Yinfeng Pharma

Hindustan Mint&Agro Products

A.G. Industries

By Type, Menthol market has been segmented into

Natural Type

Synthetical Type

By Application, Menthol has been segmented into

Oral Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Confectionaries

Other

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Menthol market in important countries (regions), including :

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Menthol product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Menthol, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Menthol in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Menthol competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Menthol breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Menthol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Menthol sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

