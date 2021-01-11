Valve Remote Control System Market Analysis, Scope and Forecast 2024

Valve remote control system is designed to manage the movement of the valves through a centralized system. The valve remote control system offers various advantages including efficient operations of industrial systems and reduction of maintenance and labour costs. The rising automation in industrial processes is expected to boost the demand for this system as it helps in predictive maintenance, especially in manufacturing industries. The global valve remote control system market is estimated to expand at 6.50% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players Analyzed in Valve Remote Control System Market are:

The key players of the global valve remote control system market are Emerson (US), Honeywell (US), Wartsila (Finland), Danuni Marine (Denmark), KSB (Germany), Nordic Group (Singapore), Rotork (UK), Cyclotech (Singapore), Scana (Norway).

Valve remote control system is a centralized managed system, which is used to integrate the functioning of industrial valves from one point. The valve remote control system is majorly used in marine, oil & gas, and piping applications. This system can be classified into four types, which are hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, and electro-hydraulic.

The growing demand for valve remote control system market can be attributed to the growing demand for industrial valves in the oil & gas industry and the rising adoption of automation across several industries. One of the major restraints for the global valve remote control system market is the high installation cost of the control system.

Valve Remote Control System Market Segmentation:

The global valve remote control system market has been segmented based on type, valve type, application, and region.

By Type

· Hydraulic

· Pneumatic

· Electric

· Electro-Hydraulic

By Valve Type

· Ball

· Globe

· Butterfly

· Gate

· Diaphragm

· Plug

· Check

· Safety

By Application

· Marine

· Offshore

By Regions

· North America

· Asia-Pacific

· Europe

· Middle East & Africa

· South America

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, in 2018, North America held the largest market share of the global valve remote control system market. It is estimated that Middle East & Africa region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Almost all the countries in the region are increasing their oil production capacity. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman are investing heavily in their offshore projects. Algeria, Nigeria, and South Africa are also emphasizing on oil production to meet the increasing energy demand for oil and gas. This is expected to drive the growth of the global valve remote control system market. The valve remote control system market in North America is expected to be primarily driven by the growth in oil production and rising need for remotely operated valves in countries such as US and Canada. The demand from the onshore and offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico is also expected to positively impact the valve remote control system market during the forecast period.

