Meter Data Management Market Growth and Trends by Forecast 2024

Meter data management is defined as a system that performs long-term data storage and management for huge quantities of data generated and delivered by smart metering systems. [s1] A new report on the global meter data management market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), claims that this market could witness an expansion at 20.24% CAGR between 2019 and 2024. By value, the market can be worth the USD 430 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The most critical factor enhancing the global meter data management market growth is the elaborate set of government policy and legislative mandates for smart metering infrastructure. Need for accurate energy bill generation is also contributing to the market growth.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://issuu.com/marketresearchfuture18/docs/meter_20data_20management_20market

The meter data management systems gather consumption data from analog and smart meters. This system aggregates the consumption data and calculates billing determinants. It also validates the data automatically or manually. Ultimately, it stores both raw data and the results of all operations.

Top Players:

· ABB (Switzerland),

· Eaton (Ireland),

· Enoro (Finland),

· Honeywell (USA),

· Itron (USA),

· Kamstrup (Denmark),

· Landis+Gyr (Switzerland),

· Open Access Technology International Inc. (USA),

· Powel (Norway),

· Schneider Electric (France),

· Sensus (Xylem) (USA), and

· Siemens (Germany).

Global Meter Data Management Market Segmentation

The global meter data management market segmentation covers application, component, end-use, and utility type[s2] . [s3]

The application-based segmentation of this market covers energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, microgrid, smart grid, and others.

Regarding component, the meter data management market has been segmented into hardware and software.

Based on end-use, the meter data management market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

By utility type, the meter data management market has been segmented into electric, gas, and water.

ALSO READ:https://telegra.ph/Meter-Data-Management-Market-Growth-and-Trends-by-Forecast-2024-11-09

Regional Segmentation

[s4] A geographical outlining of the global meter data management market encompasses North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America holds the largest market share due to the presence of some key market players, increasing investments in smart grid infrastructure, various active projects, and focus on network upgrades for loss prevention.

During the forecast period, Europe can be the second largest market due to increasing smart meter rollout in major countries like Italy and Sweden. These two countries were the first in Europe to implement smart meter systems in residential, as well as, the commercial sector. The revenue for the European market is now growing in countries like Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK. Most of the important market players are based in Europe.

In South America, the market is slower than in North America due to limited technological advancement. Argentina and Brazil earn the maximum revenue in this region.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market is growing due to the presence of emerging economy, rising infrastructure, new power plants being set up, increasing industrialization in China & India, rising urbanization, growing demand for electricity, and surging disposable income.

In the MEA region, the market is low due to the lack of technological advancement and limited production, as well as, the availability of electricity. Critical country-specific markets in this region are Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Qatar.

FOR REFERENCE:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/seasonal-affective-disorder-market-is-expected-to-cagr-42-by-2023-covid-19-pandemic-impact-growth-drivers-scope-challenges-and-forecast-2021-01-06

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

6 Global Meter Data Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

7 Global Meter Data Management Market, By Utility Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electricity

7.3 Water

7.4 Gas

8 Global Meter Data Management Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Smart Grid

8.3 Microgrid

8.4 Energy Storage

8.5 EV Charging

9 Global Meter Data Management Market, By End-Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential

9.3 Commercial

9.4 Industrial

10 Global Meter Data Management Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

13 List Of Tables

14 List Of Figures

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

[s1]Getting repeated.

[s2]The line is getting repeated.

[s3]Same line in every PR.

[s4]Repetition.

https://thedailychronicle.in/