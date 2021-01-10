Electric Fuse Market Trends, Competitive Landscape and Segmentation by 2024

The electric fuse market size is projected to reach USD 4.26 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 3.45 billion, at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2019–2024.

Electric fuse is a device, which is used to protect load from overcurrent. An electric fuse consists of a metallic filament enclosed either in a ceramic, plastic or glass coating. The filament allows normal flow of current through it but in case of overload, the filament gets heated and breaks to stop the current flow. The various advantages of electric fuses include simple operation, less operation time compared to circuit breaker, no maintenance, and one of the cheapest types of protection in an electrical circuit.

An electric fuse is used in an electrical circuit to protect the electrical devices against short circuits and overloads. It is one of the cheapest circuit protection devices to interrupt an electrical circuit. The function of the fuse is to allow the normal current to flow through the fuse and break the circuit when a high magnitude current passes thorugh it.

Competitive Landscape

Hubbell (US), Little Fuse (US), Schneider Electric (France), Mersen (France), Bel Fuse (US), G&W Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), S&C Electric Company (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Legrand (France) are the notable players in the electric fuse market.

Electric Fuse Market Segmentation

The global electric fuse market has been segmented based on type, voltage, end-use, and region.

On the basis of type, the global market is segmented as power fuse & fuse link, distribution cut-outs, and cartridge & plug fuse. The power fuse & fuse link segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of voltage, the global market has been segmented into low, medium, and high voltage. The medium voltage segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the global market is segmented as utilities, industrial, residential, and commercial. The utilities segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rising safety issues related to photovoltaic systems and distributed energy resources, which would drive the demand for electric fuses from the utilities.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the global electric fuse market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The growth of the electric fuse market in Asia-Pacific is driven by many factors including the increasing investments in T&D, resulting in power infrastructure development in the emerging economies of Australia, China, Thailand, and India. Moreover, market players such as Legrand, ABB, and Schneider Electric have signed contracts with industries to provide electric fuse and necessary services. Furthermore, the rising safety concerns associated with photovoltaic systems and distributed energy resources are other factors driving the growth of electric fuse market, globally.

Increasing investment in smart grid infrastructure along with high expenditure on the development of transmission & distribution network infrastructure is faring well for the growth of the Asia Pacific electric fuse market. The recent years have witnessed heightened infrastructure development activities, especially the development of renewable power generation, which has further boosted the demand for electric fuse within the market. China is a key contributor to the APAC electric fuse market. The region witnessed the highest number of installations of renewable power generation and distribution capacity, which generated massive demand for electric fuse in the region. Furthermore, heightened investment in power infrastructure in countries such as Australia, Indonesia, and India are driving the growth of the electric fuse market in the region.

North America is anticipated to be the second largest electric fuse market. Accelerated investment in transmission and distribution lines is favouring the growth of the North America market. The US is the largest country-specific market within North America, which is propelled the presence of major market leaders in the region who are actively engaged in product development, product launch, and innovations. Ongoing efforts to update electrical gird and widespread adoption of renewable energy sources has propelled the growth of the market in the US.

