Global and United States Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Scope and Market Size

Smart Agriculture/Farming market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Smart Agriculture/Farming market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction, Inc.

AGCO Corporation

Agribotix LLC

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

BouMatic Robotic B.V.

CropMetrics LLC

CNH Industrial

CLASS

CropZilla Software, Inc.

DICKEY-john Corporation

Drone Deploy

DeLaval International AB

Deere and Company

Farm Edge, Inc.

Grownetics, Inc.

GEA Group

Gamaya

Granular, Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc.

SST Development Group, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

The Climate Corporation

Topcon Corporation

