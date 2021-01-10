Global and United States Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Scope and Market Size
Smart Agriculture/Farming market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Smart Greenhouse
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Smart Agriculture/Farming market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Ag Leader Technology
AgJunction, Inc.
AGCO Corporation
Agribotix LLC
Argus Control Systems Ltd.
Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
BouMatic Robotic B.V.
CropMetrics LLC
CNH Industrial
CLASS
CropZilla Software, Inc.
DICKEY-john Corporation
Drone Deploy
DeLaval International AB
Deere and Company
Farm Edge, Inc.
Grownetics, Inc.
GEA Group
Gamaya
Granular, Inc.
Raven Industries, Inc.
SST Development Group, Inc.
Trimble, Inc.
The Climate Corporation
Topcon Corporation