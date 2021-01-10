Global Intelligent Power Module Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

An intelligent power module is an electronic device that integrates a high voltage drive circuit to draw high-power performance from either and IGBT power device or MOSFET power device. Intelligent power modules are used for protection of systems from short circuits, under voltage, and extreme temperatures. The major applications of intelligent power modules can be observed in inverters, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), solar power generation, wind power generation, uninterrupted power supply devices, and elevators. Intelligent power modules are used in consumer electronic devices and hybrid and electric vehicles to minimize power dissipation and reduce power consumption, thereby increasing the thermal lifecycle and system reliability.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with the market value of USD 631.5 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 10.85% during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period. The global IPM market has been segmented on the basis of voltage rating, current rating, circuit configuration, power device, application, and region. By voltage rating, the market has been segmented into up to 600V, 601–1200V, and more than 1200V. Based on current rating, the market has been segmented into up to 100A, 101-600A, and more than 600A. By circuit configuration, the market has been segmented into 6-pack, 7-pack, phase bridge, and dual. By power device, the market has been segmented into IGBT and MOSFET. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, renewable energy, and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Under voltage rating segment, the up to 600V segment held the largest market value of USD 845.7 million in 2017 and it is projected to register a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period. However, the more than 1200V segment is expected to grow at faster CAGR during the forecast period. By current rating, the up to 100A segment held the largest market value of USD 1003 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.91% during the review period.

Key Players

The key players in the global IPM market are STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland), ROHM Semiconductors (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd (Japan), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Sanken Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan).

Global IPM Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2018 to 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global IPM market

• To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

• To analyze the global IPM market based on Porter’s five forces analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of voltage rating, current rating, circuit configuration, power devices, applications, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and research and developments in the global IPM market

Target Audience

• Technology investors

• Research/consultancy firms

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Government bodies

• Organizations, associations and alliances

• Industry associations

• Raw material suppliers

• Manufacturing companies

Key Findings

• The global IPM market is expected to reach USD 3102.5 million by 2023.

• Geographically, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market in the global IPM market.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Global IPM Market, Estimation and Forecast

Asia-Pacific led the global IPM market with a market value of USD 631.5 million in 2017. North America held the second-largest market share exhibiting a market value of USD 514.9 million in 2017. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at 10.85% CAGR. The market in the rest of the world is projected to register a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period.

The report on the global IPM market also covers the following country-level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East and Africa

o South America

