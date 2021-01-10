Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report Forecast to 2025

Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market: Information by Type (Calcium Hypochlorite, Sodium Hypochlorite, Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA), Bromine, others), End Use (Naphthalene Sulfonates, Lignosulphonates, Polycarboxylates and Melamine Sulfonates), Application (Residential Pool and Commercial Pool) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Market analysis

Nowadays, the growing construction industry in the developing countries with an increase in construction of comfortable apartments, changing lifestyles, and swelling buying power of consumers is likely to increase the construction of swimming pools and consequently propel the demand for swimming pool treatment chemicals. Furthermore, the increase in residential construction has occasioned in a surge in construction of new swimming pools, which is firing the call for swimming pool treatment chemicals at a significant rate internationally. Moreover, the growing enthusiasm for water freedom and sports activities in millennials to remain physically fit on account of increasing health awareness and changing existences are likely to increase the investments in the construction of swimming pools. Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market is predictable to catalogue a CAGR of 2.19% to reach USD 1,025 Million by 2025. Moreover, hotels and resorts are increasingly installing swimming pools to attract tourists, and thereby increasing their revenue. These factors are expected to boost the demand for the product and drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Swimming pool treatment chemicals are used to remove the particulate organic matter including microorganisms such as virus, bacteria & protozoa; anthropogenic particles such as skin or hair cells; and elements of personal-care products such as screen screening agents introduced into the swimming pool by the bathers. These particulates can unfavorably affect human fitness. Chlorine is the most normally used disinfectant/swimming pool handling chemical. Apart from removing bacteria, they also oxidize other resources such as grime and chloramines.

Market segmentation

The global ceramic fiber paper market has been segmented by type, by end use and by region. On the basis on type, the trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) segment dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to register a substantial CAGR during the forecast period 2025. The growth is attributed to high free chlorine content, inferior contribution towards scaling, and high performance in exposure to sunlight. The sodium hypochlorite segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018. It is highly preferred swimming pool treatment chemical as it is highly effective against bacteria and bio film. The global demand for swimming pool treatment chemicals is expected to be driven by the growing admiration of swimming as a frivolous activity across the world. Swimming is considered as an excellent workout activity as it reduces stress; builds durability, muscle strength, & cardiovascular appropriateness; tones muscles; and helps to maintain a healthy weight, heart, & lungs, which has resulted in increased spending on construction of private swimming pools. Based on end use, the residential pool segment settled for more than three-fourth market value cut in 2018; it is predictable to register a CAGR of 2.08% during the prediction period. However, the commercial pool segment is probable to spectator robust progress during the forecast period. This growth is accredited to the growing construction industry in the developing countries with an increase in construction of luxurious apartments, changing lifestyles, and snowballing purchasing power of consumers. The demand for profitable pools has been increased in recent years with the growing tourism business across the globe and increasing per-capita income of individuals. The tourists demanding luxurious stay is likely to increase the building of lavish hotels and farmhouses and hereafter the edifice of swimming pools. Additionally, the increase in housing building has resulted in an increase in the construction of swimming pools, which is fueling the demand for swimming pool treatment chemicals at a significant rate globally, particularly in the US. Moreover, the demand for disinfectants such as salts of hypochlorite has increased to remove the particulate organic matter, bacteria and algae from the swimming pool. Also, the growing awareness regarding the superiority of water and the guidelines set by the controlling establishments to preserve the quality of the water are set to determine the call for swimming pool handling chemicals.

Regional analysis

Geographically, global swimming pool treatment chemicals market is split in regions like North & Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. The growth is attributed to changing landscape of the fitness industry in emergent countries, predominantly India, China, Thailand and Indonesia. Moreover, hotels and resorts are increasingly connecting swimming pools to attract tourists, and thus upsurge their income. North America conquered the global market with around 55% value part in 2018, the region is probable to uphold its importance through the prediction period. The US is anticipated to be the important market in the region during the assessment period due to the occurrence of many swimming pools in the country. Europe is expected to be the additional-largest market for swimming pool behavior chemicals, secretarial for about 30% market segment in 2018. Nevertheless, the swimming pool behavior chemicals market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register loosest growth during the review period.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global swimming pool treatment chemicals market are Swimming pool treatment chemical manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global swimming pool treatment chemicals market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global swimming pool treatment chemicals market are companies like Kashyap Industries (India), NIKOCHEM (JSC KAUSTIK) (Russia), NIPPON SODA CO., LTD (Japan), Al Ghaith Industries LLC (UAE), Heze Huayi Chemical Co., Ltd (China) and ODYSSEY MANUFACTURING CO (US).

