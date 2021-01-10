Global & US Sodium Tungstate Market Research Report â€“ Forecast 2016-2027

Market Overview:

Sodium Tungstate, with the formula Na2WO4 is an inorganic compound. It is the sodium salt of tungstic acid, which is colorless or white color crystalline powder and water-soluble solid. Sodium Tungstate acts as analytical reagent, catalyst, fire proofing agent. Sodium tungstate can be used in manufacturing various chemical elements such as tungsten salts, metal tungasten, tungsten acid, dyes. It is a medium that helps in conversion of tungsten ores to the metal.

Global & US Sodium Tungstate: Market Influencer

Globally, Sodium Tungstate market is growing rapidly due to its multiple applications and uses in wide range of industries. Mainly sodium tungstate deals with industries that are involved in chemicals. As per studies the market for chemical products is expected to grow of about 5.6 trillion euros by 2035 resulting there is huge stability for chemical industries. As there is high growing rate for chemical industries in the world simultaneously there is growth in Sodium tungstate market.

Global & US Sodium Tungstate Market: Applications

Sodium Tungstate is an inorganic compound that is applicable in multiple fields such as chemical industries, medical, metal industries, glass industry, and textile industry and many others.

In medicinal field, it is applied for treating as an anti-diabetic and anti-obesity agent. When administered orally sodium tungstate acts as an effective antidiabetic agent. Sodium tungstate have dual effects of on adipocyte biology i.e. stimulation of cellular oxygen consumption and inhibition of adipogenesis.

Sodium Tungstate are used in manufacturing various types of heteropoly acid color lakes that are used in printing inks, plants, waxes, glasses, and textiles.

Global & US Sodium Tungstate: Market Segmentation

The Sodium tungstate market is divided into following segments

Segmentation by Application

Anti-diabetic Agent

Anti-obesity agent

Catalyst

Permanent chemical modifier

Segmentation by Channel Participants

Research laboratories

Textile industry

Chemical industry

Metal industry

Glass industry

Medical industry

Others

Global & US Sodium Tungstate: Regional Market Information

North America

Globally, North America is leading market for Sodium Tungstate. This is mainly because of the growth rate of large and diverse manufacturing industry trends to track the GDP. US is the one of the raising market for overall chemical industry. According to the study it is expected that for the next 10 years U.S. would represents of about 80% chemical market in North America. And U.S. will be the largest chemical exporters in North America. The trend of re-industrialization is one of the factors for the growth of Sodium tungstate market.

Europe

Europe region is also showing high growth in Sodium tungstate market. Germany and Italy are top two countries for chemical industry. The main reason for the growth of Sodium tungstate market in Europe is the high productivity and innovation towards the chemical industries. The growth and development of large scale industry and small scale industry has huge impact on market for sodium tungstate.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent key players in the global & US Sodium Tungstate market are as Kat-Chem Ltd, Ganzhou Grand Sea W& Mo Group Co., Ltd, Yuanhang Tungsten, HCstarck, Taizhou BangDe, Ningxiang Changyi etc.

The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

