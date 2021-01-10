Tinea Versicolor Treatment Market Research Report Forecast till 2023

Tinea Versicolor treatment market information, by diagnosis (wood lamp (black light) examination, microscopy using potassium hydroxide, and others), by treatment (antifungal shampoos, antifungal creams, and others), by end user- global forecast till 2023

Global Tinea Versicolor Treatment Market – Overview

Also known as pityriasis versicolor, Tinea Versicolor Treatment Market is a skin infection. It also called as. In this condition, small and discolored patches of skin occur, mostly affecting the shoulders and trunk.

Rising prevalence of tinea versicolor, increasing awareness of the disease, rising healthcare expenditure, advanced diagnosis and treatment options, and approval of new antifungal medicines are leading the growth of global tinea versicolor treatment market. Various factors initiative the growth of Tinea Versicolor Treatment market such as new product development, and increasing funding for research, clinical trials are driving the growth for the market. Enormous amount of investment by government and companies for research and development to determnine cure for Tinea Versicolor Treatment. Growing adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic medical devices also accelerates the market growth. Various other factors affecting the market growth are government support to improve public healthcare, increasing awareness, rising demand from emerging markets, and newly developed healthcare practices are also major factors for the market growth.

Key Players:

Astellas Pharma US, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (German), Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), Gilead (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Valeant (Canada) are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of Tinea Versicolor Treatment across the globe.

Key developments

Major players in the market are engaged in the development of new products to capture the market globally. Thus, key market players are investing more in research and development activity, in order to lead the global market. In this regards, market players undertake various strategic approaches.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

In August, the company aquired Actavis Generics to strengthen its position in the global and U.S. generics markets.

Novartis

In March 2016, Novartis cancer drug gets FDA’s principal ‘biosimilar’ affirmation. Federal regulators have permitted the first “biosimilar” drug to be sold in the U.S. under a program intended to branch a new market of lower-cost substitutes to some of the most expensive treatments in healthcare. This approval of biosimilars will help many patients who are in need of these treatments.

In May 2016, Novartis studies new sales model for tentative cancer therapy. Novartis strategies to use a medical device-like sales model to market its CAR T-cell technology if the new cancer treatment receives FDA approval. This approach may help stem concern about the therapy’s complex distribution process as well as the expected high prices for treatment.

Pfizer

In April, 2017, Pfizer entered into a merger with Allergan to gain access for Allergan’s portfolio including Botox, Viagra, the Prevnar pneumonia vaccine, and treatments for ailments including Alzheimer’s and rheumatoid arthritis.

In Sep, 2016, Pfizer aquired Medivation, a cancer drug maker, to gain access to a non-steroidal topical gel, crisaborole for the treatment of mild to moderate eczema.

In August 2016, FDA approved Pfizer’s TROXYCA ER extended-release capsules CII for pain management. This drug is used for abuse-deterrent properties for the management of pain and will help Pfizer to improve their goodwill and sales with this new product

In July 2016, Bind Therapeutics entered into an asset purchase agreement with Pfizer. Bind Therapeutics Inc. entered into an asset purchase agreement with Pfizer, Inc. On July 26, 2016, company amended the stalking horse agreement. The acquisition is expected to close on or about August 1, 2016.

In July 2016, Pfizer and Western Oncolytics announce immuno-oncology research collaboration. This collaboration has the aim to investigate novel oncolytic virus technology. Under terms of agreement, Pfizer and Western Oncolytics will collaborate on preclinical, clinical development of WO-12 through Phase I trials. Financial terms of agreement are not disclosed

In June 2016, Pfizer completes acquisition of Anacor Pharmaceuticals. This acquisition has a motive for Pfizer, so that the company can accelerate their shared commitment to help patients with inflammatory disease, an area of high unmet medical need

In September, 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira to maintain its leadership position in the sterile injectables category, with a portfolio of both generic and branded products.

Bayer AG

In September, 201, Bayer and DelSiTech partnered to develop drug delivery technology for Ophthalmology.

May, 2014, the company completed the acquisition of Merck & Co., Inc.’s non-prescription business to become the OTC leader in North America and Latin America & achieve top global positions in key OTC product categories.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and Wherever Required We Will be Considering Covid19 Footprints for a Better Analysis of Markets and Industries. Cordially Get in Touch for More Details.

