Methionine Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Methionine is one of the essential amino acids required for growth and tissue repair in humans, animals, and avian species. It is important for angiogenesis, i.e., the growth of new blood vessels and maintains the metallic element level in the body. High levels of methionine can be found in eggs, cheese, spinach, asparagus, sesame seeds, Brazil nuts, fish, meat, and poultry.

The global methionine market is majorly driven by its usage in major end-user industries such as animal feed, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others. The animal feed is the largest segment in terms of value and is expected to lead the global methionine market over the next 7 years. The increasing concerns about food safety and animal health and nutrition is driving the market growth. The use of methionine in the food & beverage industry has augmented the market growth due to its ability to combine with other chemicals in the body to remove toxins. It converts into S-Adenosyl Methionine, which is a chemical used to treat depression and reduce osteoarthritis pain.

Industry news

May 19, 2016- Sumitomo Chemicals have commences new production plant and have expanded methionine production line in Japan. It is the key market in Asia Pacific and active demand is observed in this economy for feed additive. Sumitomo Chemicals were operating at existing production capacity of 150,000 tones/per year. It has added additional 100,000 tons of methionine. As per the proposed plan, this production capacity will be undertaken in third quarter of 2018.

December 6, 2016 – Sumitomo Chemicals and Itochu Corporation have formed joint venture for methionine distribution. Together both of these companies have bound in an distribution agreement, wherein, feed additive methionine which is to be produce in a new production line at the Ehime Works of Sumitomo Chemicals. Scope of the this partnership includes establishment of joint venture to drive the sales of methionine manufactured (1,00,000 tonnes) in new production line. Itochu would be responsible for the distribution of methionine.

October 19, 2016 – Evonik Industries started construction of second methionine production plant in Singapore. This production plant is a major expansion and is being undertaken and a result of augmented emend for DL-methionine in continued demand for animal nutrition. Initially this plant would be capable of producing 300,000 metric ton per year of methionine.

November 27, 2015 – Sumitomo Chemicals have doubled their poultry feed additive and expanded production capacity of methionine. It has spent USD 485 million for this capacity addition. To cater increasing demand form the poultry from China and Asian country level markets.

October 1, 2015 – Evonik Industries have added 150,000 tones/year methionine product capacity. Increasing animal nutritional awareness is the key factor driving the demand for methionine demand and has led this expansion. With this expansion, Evonik Industry follows the global megatrend of health and nutrition, which is raising the DL-methionine growth.

Competitive Landscape

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd

Evonik Industries

Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd

Novus International

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co ltd

Sunrise nutrachem Group

Prinova Group LLC

Amino Gmbh

Market Segmentation

The Global Methionine Market is segmented on the basis of the type, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global methionine market is segmented into DL-methionine, methionine hydroxy analogue (MHA), and L-methionine.

On the basis of the end-user industry, the global methionine market is segmented into animal feed, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Intended Audience

Methionine Manufacturers

Traders and distributors of methionine

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

