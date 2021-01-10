Psoriasis Treatment Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022 | MRFR

Global Psoriasis Market Overview

Psoriasis is a skin disorder characterized by scales, rashes, and dry patches. Research on psoriasis and its effective treatments have been linked to genetics and lapses in the immunity system. Conduction of clinical trials and therapies for this skin disorder due to its prevalence in developed and developing countries will drive the need for antibodies and antagonists. The global psoriasis treatment market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period).

Global Psoriasis Market Scope

The global Psoriasis Treatment Market size can balloon to USD 13.1 billion by 2025. It can exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. High prevalence of psoriasis is the primary driver of the market. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, more than 8 million Americans have psoriasis. It is prevalent in all races and affects patients commonly in the range of 50 to 69. Other major drivers of the market include investments in research and development into novel personalized therapies, awareness of the treatment, and encouragement for the growth of new technologies.

The use of novel biomarkers for investigating the pathogenesis of psoriasis will bolster the market demand owing to its role in its early diagnosis. Results of these biomarkers are validated via techniques such as Western blot, ELISA, IHC, and qRT-PCR. Recently, etanercept, adalimumab, and infliximab have successful targeted tumour necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) successfully and prevented its adhesion to its receptor in cells.

Segmentation

The global psoriasis treatment market is segmented by drug class and treatment type.

The global market for psoriasis treatment, by drug class, is segmented into vitamin D analogues, tumour necrosis factor inhibitors, and Interleukin-inhibitors. Moreover, tumour necrosis factor inhibitors are further segmented into etanercept, adalimumab, and infliximab. Similarly, Interleukin-inhibitors is segmented into ustekinumab, secukinumab, ixekizumab, and brodalumab. Vitamin D analogues are segmented into calcitriol, calcipotriol, and tacalcitol.

Based on treatment, the global market is segmented into biologics, topicals, and systemic. Biologics is sub-segmented into tumour necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-a) inhibitors, InterleU.K.in 12 and 23 (IL-12/23) inhibitors, InterleU.K.in 17 (IL-17) inhibitor, and T cell inhibitor. Similarly, topicals are further sub-segmented into topical steroids, over the counter (OTC) topicals, and topical non-steroids. Systemic is segmented into methotrexate, retinoid, and cyclosporine.