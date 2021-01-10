Global Mammography Market – Forecast to 2022

Mammography Market Research Report: By Type (Screening Mammogram and Diagnostic Mammogram), Treatment (Digital Systems, Analog Systems, Breast Tomosynthesis, Film Screen Systems and others), End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

The high incidence of breast cancer globally has warranted the need for preventive measures by users. Mammography is the process of taking pictures (mammograms) of breast using X-rays for diagnosis and screening purposes. Early detection of malignant growth or tumors can assist clinicians to offer the right diagnosis. The global mammography market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers the scope of the technology with respect to developed and developing economies.

Market Outlook

The global Mammography Market is projected to experience a stupendous growth rate of 22.60% from 2017 to 2022 (forecast period). It is predicted to expand in size due to rising incidence of breast cancer cases as well as awareness of the technology. Approval of policies such as the Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) which ensures quality care in mammography is likely to push the market demand.

Patients with hormonal disorders and elderly patients who are vulnerable to breast cancer offer opportunities for the market. Rising cases of hormonal imbalance and the rising geriatric population are viable factors of the market. For instance, menopausal hormone therapy can cause breast cancer. Increased healthcare expenditure as well as adoption by leading clinics and hospitals can spur the market growth exponentially.

Segmentation Analysis

The global mammography market is segmented by technology and application.

By technology, it is segmented into analog, digital mammography, C-view 2D, 3D mammography, breast tomosynthesis contrast enhance tomography, and others. Digital mammography held the largest market share due to preference of the technology for converting mammographic pictures into digital images. 3D mammography is expected to be the largest segment by 2022 due to the capacity of the technology for pinpointing breast lesions and reduce the large number of breast cancer cases. The technology can capture images of the breast from different angles to give clinicians and doctors for rapid diagnosis of patients. According to the Radiological Society of North America, 3D mammography or digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) can significantly reduce breast biopsy rates.

By application, it is segmented into diagnostic, screening, and others. The screening segment is likely to garner significant revenue due to high cases of cancer among women. Reduction of detection challenges due to adoption of DBT and digital mammography can drive segment growth.

Region Analysis

Geographically, the mammography market comprises Asia Pacific, Americas, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

Within Americas, North America is expected to be the leading region in the global mammography market till 2022. The Americas can exhibit a superb growth rate during the forecast period due to adoption of latest technology, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and presence of major companies. Increasing government support for research and development can spur market growth.

APAC can grow at a swift pace due to presence of developing economies of China and India and huge patient pool. According to a report by Pfizer, a leading pharmaceutical company, 6.7 million cancer cases were registered in 2012. High prevalence of breast cancer combined with leading number of working women as well as initiatives by nations to introduce screening and diagnostic camps can work favorably for the market.

The Europe region is predicted to be the second-largest region after North America due to Germany and the U.K.

Within MEA, the Middle East is the biggest contributor to the market due to huge healthcare spending and presence of booming economies.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the mammography market include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Carestream Health, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Hologic, Inc., General Electric Company, and others.

