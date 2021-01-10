Linear Low Density Polyethylenes Market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) is a copolymer produced from copolymerizing ethylene with butane, octane, and hexane. Ethylene is an organic compound derived from petroleum & natural gas. It is mostly preferred over conventional linear density polyethylene owing to improved temperature resistance & tensile strength. Additionally, it offers high impact strength, flexible, chemical resistance, odorless, and translucent properties.

The global market for LLDPE is driven by various end-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, housewares products, and plastic processing. The majority of LLDPE is used in plastic processing and food packaging industry.

The rising trend of stretching/flexible films attributed to the key properties such as extended shelf life and enhanced flavors. Moreover, the growing concerns over climate change attracted a huge demand from the agriculture sector for LLDPE made greenhouse films. The characteristics of high thermal resistance find its application in the production of various electronic, automotive components such as switches, plugs, and other electrical products. Furthermore, the increasing demand for flexible packaging films in housewares products and paperboard packaging film in liquid containers are likely to propel the demand for the product in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global linear low density polyethylene market is segmented by application, end-use industries, process type, and region.

On the basis of the application, the global LLDPE market is segmented into packaging films, injection moulding, extrusion coating, rotomolding, and others.

On the basis of the end use application, the global LLDPE market is segmented into plastic processing industry, electrical& electronics industry, automotive industry, automotive, and others.

On the basis of the process type, the global LLDPE market is segmented into gas phase, solution phase, and slurry phase.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (RoW) are regions that have been included in the global low density polyethylene market study. The report has its focus on the growth pockets that can impact the global market in the coming days.

North America has the maximum market advantage due to various infrastructural benefits and technological upgradation. Several other applications of the product in areas like extrusion coating, packaging films, and rotomolding. In the food packaging industry, the U.S. is doing extraordinarily good due to which the market is expecting strong growth in the region. Various associated industries like electrical & electronics building & construction, automotive industry is also expected to transform the LLDPE market.

The APAC market is all set to garner strong growth during the forecast period with substantial market traction from countries like India, China, and Japan. The packaging and retail industries are on the verge of getting high growth over the review period. Various countries are spending notable amounts to revive their industrial sectors that would play significant role in providing advantage to the low density polyethylene market.

Europe’s growth can be expected from various industries like automotive, electronics, food packaging and power & telecommunication. The food & beverage industry in the region has significant market coverage and also, the automobiles segment is gaining strong winds from all around. That is why the market in Europe is expected to do well in the coming years.

Increasing exports of polyethylene & packaging films in the global market owing to abundant production of petrochemicals in the region is likely to propel the demand for LLDPE in Middle East.

