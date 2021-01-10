Market Overview:

UV-curing adhesive is particularly suitable to produce glassware, glass furniture and acrylic glass, as well as for products in the optical industry and in medical technology. Loctite provides UV-adhesive with medical clearance especially for this purpose. Owing to the efficacy the UV Adhesives demonstrates, it is widely used across a diverse range of industrial sectors. Based on the industries and its use, UV Adhesives have been bifurcated such as Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone and Polyurethane. Moreover, recent trends favouring the use of UV adhesives in medical & pharmaceutical and electronics sector is expected to drive the global UV Adhesive market.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.tradove.com/blog/UV-Adhesives-Market-Size-Share-Emerging-Trend-Industry-Demand-by-Forecast-to-2023.html

However, lower profit margins due to the usage of high-cost chemicals and lack of awareness of UV Adhesives among consumer in developing countries may restrain the market in future. Also, the bargaining power of the supplier is very high for UV adhesives as there are less number of suppliers available in the market. This also impacts the bargaining power of the buyers to be low. Generally, manufacturers of UV adhesives are in monthly contract with raw material suppliers of UV adhesives due to high cost of raw chemical and fluctuation in its price.

Global Key Player:

· Henkel AG

· BASF SE

· 3M Company

· Ashland

· H.B. Fuller

· Permabond Engineering Adhesives

· Epoxy Technology

· Dow Chemical

· Bostik

· Huntsman Corporation

ALSO READ : https://onmogul.com/stories/uv-adhesives-market-size-share-emerging-trend-industry-demand-by-forecast-to-2023

Competitive Landscape

In competitive landscape, the MRFR studies the key developments adopted by the companies between 2011 and 2016. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global UV adhesive market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and expansion. Due to rising optical industry and in medical technology in the U.S., China, Germany and other developing countries, manufacturers in the region are mostly using the expansion strategy in the global UV Adhesives Market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific region accounted largest market share in the Uv Adhesive Industry and expected to dominate during the forecast period due to growing economies in the region, rise in in medical & pharmaceutical and electronics sector in the region. China being largest consumer and manufacturer of UV Adhesives. Growing demand in glass bonding, electronics, packaging & laminating and industrial application in the country is expected to drive the UV Adhesive market in China. In addition to this, North America & Europe have witnessed healthy growth owing to rising packaging & laminating and industrial sector with increasing demand of epoxy and acrylic based UV adhesives in the region.

https://thedailychronicle.in/