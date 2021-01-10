Sleep apnea devices Market Research Report- Global Forecast To 2022

Sleep Apnea Device Market: By Type (Therapeutic (CPAP, PAP, Facial Interfaces Mask, Oral Appliance, Mandibular Advancement Device) and Diagnostic (PSG, Oximeter)), End-User (Sleep Laboratories, Hospitals, Home Care & Clinics) – Forecast Till 2022

The global Sleep Apnea Device Market is expected to reach an approximate CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Sleep apnea is a serious disorder, wherein breathing is interrupted for a brief or repeated period of time during sleep. Apnea means ‘no breath’ and sleep apnea causes a pause in breathing for at least ten seconds. Sleep apnea is divided into two types, obstructive and central sleep apnea. The former is caused due to a blockage of the upper airway. Whereas, the latter occurs when the brain is not able to properly control breathing during sleep. Untreated sleep apnea causes a person to experience repeated instances of pause in breathing during their sleep. In such cases, the brain and the rest of the body are not able to get enough oxygen intake. Sleep apnea devices are of immense importance in treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a prevalent medical condition that affects a large number of people worldwide. The latest report revealed by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Outlook to attain an anticipated CAGR figure of 7.8% during the forecast period.