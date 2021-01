Sleep apnea devices Market Research Report- Global Forecast To 2022

By end-user, the market includes home care, hospitals, and sleep laboratories. During the forecast period, the home care segment is expected to grow at a massive scale.The geographical segmentation of the global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Outlook comprises of four major regions – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.North America is the biggest market holder in the global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Outlook. Factors supporting the growth of the market are the wide-spread prevalence of sleep apnea, the proliferating demand for these devices, and increasing investments from private as well as government institutions to promote awareness concerning the same. Europe is the second-largest market for these devices due to the use of non-invasive and painless cardiorespiratory monitors.Asia-Pacific is positioned to register the highest growth percentage during the assessment period. Herein, the key factors driving the market are the rising prevalence of sleep disorders, the undiagnosed pool of patients in countries like India, and a growing impetus on raising the awareness of sleep apnea by government and private institutions. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa boasts the least market share owing to the presence of strict government policies and poor economic condition.ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Sleep-Apnea-Device-Market–Industry-Growth-Factors-Applications-Growth-Analysis-Key-Players-and-Forecasts-by-2022-06-24

Competitive Analysis

The global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Outlook hosts a pool of noteworthy players, including BMC Medical Co, Ltd (China), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Curative Medical (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), ResMed (U.S), Cadwell Industries, Inc (U.S.), Braebon Medical Corporation (Canada), and ImThera Medical Inc. (U.S.).

On Feb 15th, 2019, an announcement was made concerning the agreement between Impression Healthcare Ltd. and RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The move aims to commercialize dronabinol, a form of cannabinoid, for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) in Southeast Asia and Australia and New Zealand.

