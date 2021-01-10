Global Intraoral cameras Market Research Report- Forecast To 2027

The Intraoral Camera Market is a highly advanced medical device used in the area of medical care. It is a camera that is capable of taking X-ray of the tooth or gums. The cutting-edge design of the device makes it user-friendly and effective. Dentists use it to take images of specific areas of mouth, gums and teeth. The retrieved images assist dentists in determining the line of treatment. Intraoral cameras have emerged as a superior alternative to traditional dental mirrors – a traditional equipment. Market Research Future (MRFR’s) study reveals that the global market for intraoral cameras is set to grow to USD 2450 Mn by the year 2023 up from USD 1250 Mn in 2016. The growth is expected to be represented by a CAGR of 9.5% (2017-2023)

The market for intraoral cameras has grown swiftly over the years. Expansion of the oral care industry has also propelled the market. Intraoral cameras are increasingly used in diagnosing dental conditions such as cracked tooth and tooth decay. The instrument also finds application in dental restoration procedures. There are several advantages of intraoral cameras in dental procedures, which makes the instrument highly important in the oral care industry. Also, the need for easy and effective diagnosis is partly driving the adoption of intraoral cameras.