2021 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule: How to watch AFC, NFC playoff games today, kickoff times, TV channel, dates, live streams

The 2020-21 NFL Playoffs are here and we’ll have two fantastic days of football this weekend. If you have recently cut cable and are looking for a way to watch the playoffs, look no further we have you all squared away on how to watch the NFL Playoffs without cable.
NFL playoff schedule 2021
You won’t want to miss Wild Card Weekend! Check out all the options to stream the NFL Playoffs online this year, and pick which one suits you and the family best.
Wild-card Round, Saturday, Jan. 9
Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV, CBS All Access, Hulu
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV, Hulu
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington, 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV, Hulu
Wild-card Round, Sunday, Jan. 10
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+, Hulu
Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime
- Live Stream: fuboTV, CBS All Access, Hulu
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV, Hulu
Divisional Round, Saturday, Jan. 16
AFC Divisional Round, TBD
NFC Divisional Round, TBD
Divisional Round, Sunday, Jan. 17
AFC Divisional Round, TBD
NFC Divisional Round, TBD
Conference Championships, Sunday, Jan. 24
NFC vs. NFC, 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV, Hulu
AFC vs. AFC, 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV, CBS All Access
Superbowl 55
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV, CBS All Access, Hulu