Man City Vs Birmingham Live Stream: How To Watch FA Cup Live, Prediction And Team Updates

Man City host Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup. Here are the Man City vs Birmingham live stream details, team news and prediction.

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City have struggled off late with the coronavirus pandemic in the first team but still managed to knock out Manchester United from the semi-final of the Carabao Cup. In an attempt to continue their fine run of form, Man City will square off against Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup. Here are more details on the match –

Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD have been designated the official Man City vs Birmingham TV channel. Besides, the Man City vs Birmingham live stream will be available on Sony LIV App. Here are more details on how to watch Man City vs Birmingham live.

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Date: Sunday, January 10, 2021

Time: 7 pm IST

Man City vs Birmingham prediction and preview

Man City have managed to cope in the absence of several first-team players amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Pep Guardiola’s men arrive in fine form following the Carabao Cup semi-final victory against their city rivals. Man City are on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions and look to maintain the record against Birmingham.

On the other hand, Birmingham have struggled for decent form in the Championship with no victories in the previous six games. They were defeated by Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in the previous Championship clash, but look to make amends when they travel to the Etihad.

Man City vs Birmingham team news

Man City will see several players miss out on the clash due to injuries and COVID-19 cases. Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake are yet to recover from the deadly virus. Besides, Cole Palmer, Ederson Moraes, and Scott Carson are the likely absentees.

Birmingham have fewer injury concerns ahead of their trip to Etihad. Alen Halilovic is yet to recover from the groin injury. Moreover, the likes of Gary Gardner, Kristian Pedersen and Marc Roberts are also set to miss out of the FA Cup clash on Sunday.

Man City vs Birmingham prediction

Man City have won one game against Birmingham, while two games ended in a draw. Hence, Guardiola’s men are the favourites to advance further in the competition.

