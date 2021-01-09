What channel is 2021 Snooker Masters on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Masters live stream: Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Ding Junhui in Round 1

The Masters snooker 2021 is breaking off! The prestigious invitational has been moved to Milton Keynes due to covid-19 restrictions but with Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao cueing up, snooker fans will be tickled pink. Make sure you know how to watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream for free, wherever you are in the world.

he Masters is a unique, non-ranking snooker tournament that started back in 1975. The format is simple: the 16 highest-ranked players in the world fight it out for the Paul Hunter trophy over the course of a thrilling week.

This year’s Masters will begin on Sunday 10th January and run until the final on Sunday 17th. The tournament is usually played at London’s Alexandra Palace but organisers were forced to switch to the Milton Keynes Marshall Arena and play all matches behind closed doors in a ‘bubble’ environment.

The move hasn’t gone down well with seven-time Masters champ O’Sullivan, who recently compared the Marshall Arena to ‘prison’ and claimed to have ‘survived on cornflakes’.

“Anything is better than going back to Milton Keynes,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “It’s just off the motorway and there is nothing there.”

Crowd favourite O’Sullivan will be joined by a host of stars including defending Masters champ Stuart Bingham, Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and Scottish snooker great John Higgins.

The Masters will also extend a warm 欢迎 (“welcome”) to Chinese superstar Yan Bingtao, who makes his tournament debut alongside Thai professional Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

The action starts at 1pm on Sunday 10th January with Judd Trump vs David Gilbert. Some 100 million Chinese snooker fans are expected to tune into Neil Robertson vs Yan Bingtao at 1pm (UK time) on Tuesday 12th January.

Read on to find out how to watch a 2021 Masters snooker free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream for free

The BBC has the rights to air the 2021 Masters snooker in the UK and it’s worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad, too, as a UK national using a VPN.

Every pot, break, cannon, in-off and miss-cue will be available on UK TVs using the Red Button or through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

You can also watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream on the BBC Sport website using any smart device.

Watch a Masters snooker 2021 live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won’t be able to watch it online when outside your own country without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream in Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to stream The Masters snooker 2021 across Europe. You can watch the coverage for a relatively low monthly subscription fee through the Eurosport Player.

Don’t forget, of course, that if you’re a UK or Republic of Ireland national, it’s cheapest to access the free live stream on the BBC instead, by using a VPN.

Watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream in USA and Canada

The rights to stream the 2021 Masters snooker in the USA and Canada belong to DAZN. The fast-growing streaming service is available online and through the DAZN app.

Watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream in China

China-based snooker fans can catch home favourites Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao on CCTV. The state-owned broadcaster has the rights to most snooker tournaments, including the Masters, the World Championships and the China Open.

Watch a 2021 Masters snooker live stream in Thailand

Cable and satellite TV provider True Sport has the right to show the 2021 Masters across Thailand. Thai professional Thepchaiya Un-Nooh will face defending champion Stuart Bingham on Monday 11th January at 1pm (8pm Bangkok time).

Masters snooker 2021 full schedule

All times in UK / GMT

ROUND ONE:

Sunday 10th January

Judd Trump vs David Gilbert – 1pm

Kyren Wilson vs Jack Lisowski – 7pm

Monday 11th January

Stuart Bingham vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh – 1pm

Shaun Murphy vs Mark Williams – 7pm

Tuesday 12th January

Mark Selby vs Stephen Maguire – 7pm

Neil Robertson vs Yan Bingtao – 1pm

Wednesday 13th January

John Higgins vs Mark Allen – 7pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Ding Junhui – 1pm

QUARTER-FINALS:

Thursday 14th January

Friday 15th January

SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday 16th January

FINAL:

Sunday 17th January

