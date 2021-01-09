Global Industrial Pump Rental Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Industrial Pump Rental market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Pump Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Pump Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Xylem

MWI

United Rentals

Cornell Pump

Thompson Pump Siemens Healthcare

Holland Pump

Integrated Pump Rental

Selwood

ACTION

Global Pump

Barco Pump

Tsurumi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bypass pumping

Dewatering

Large volume pumping

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and gas industry

Water and wastewater industry

Chemical industry

Mining industry

Power industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Pump Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Pump Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Pump Rental are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

