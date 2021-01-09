Global Industrial Pump Rental Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Industrial Pump Rental market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Pump Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Pump Rental development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Xylem
MWI
United Rentals
Cornell Pump
Thompson Pump Siemens Healthcare
Holland Pump
Integrated Pump Rental
Selwood
ACTION
Global Pump
Barco Pump
Tsurumi
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bypass pumping
Dewatering
Large volume pumping
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and gas industry
Water and wastewater industry
Chemical industry
Mining industry
Power industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Pump Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Pump Rental development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Pump Rental are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.