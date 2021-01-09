Global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Media and Entertainment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
SAP SE
Amazon Web Services
Accenture PLC
Oracle Corporation
Infosys Limited
Bitfury USA Inc.
Factom Inc.
GuardTime,AS
Auxesis Group
Nyiax Inc.
MetaX
BTL Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bitcoin
Ripple
Ethereum
R3 Corda
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Content Security
Licensing and Rights Management
Smart Contract
Pay
Digital Advertising
Online Game
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in Media and Entertainment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.