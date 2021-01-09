Global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Media and Entertainment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

FOR MORE DETAILS :https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/blockchain-in-media-and-entertainment-market-2019-size-share-demand-trends-growth-consumption-and-2025-forecasts-explored-in-latest-research_444591.html

Amazon Web Services

Accenture PLC

Oracle Corporation

Infosys Limited

Bitfury USA Inc.

Factom Inc.

GuardTime,AS

Auxesis Group

Nyiax Inc.

MetaX

BTL Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bitcoin

Ripple

Ethereum

R3 Corda

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Content Security

Licensing and Rights Management

Smart Contract

Pay

Digital Advertising

Online Game

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4503303-global-blockchain-in-media-and-entertainment-market-size

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain in Media and Entertainment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in Media and Entertainment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://thedailychronicle.in/